A group of student activists focused on addressing gun violence in Utah released “grades” of every Utah lawmaker based on how they voted during the 2019 legislative session.
March For Our Lives Utah highlighted 15 bills that were considered during last year’s general session that the group believes either have a positive or negative impact on the fight against gun violence. They then graded each state legislator depending on which way they voted on the bills.
On Wednesday, the group of high school students presented the grades during a press conference at the Utah State Capitol. They said they hope the grades will help constituents be aware of where their representatives and senators stand on issues related to gun violence.
The majority of state lawmakers receive a “C” or “D” grade, both of which are “considered failing” grades that show legislators “maintaining the status quo, and the status quo is failing to save lives,” said Meg LeFevre, a senior at Bountiful High School.
“Maintaining the status quo, with gun deaths on the rise and dozens of children dead every year, is unacceptable,” LeFevre said.
Ten representatives, including Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City and Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, received “A” grades, as well as four senators. These senators were Sen. Luz Scamilla, D-Salt Lake City, Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City and Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights.
An “A” or “B” grade, according to a March For Our Lives press release, indicates “exemplary or passable commitment to protecting Utahns” from gun violence.
Five representatives received “F” grades, including Rep. Val Potter, R-North Logan, Rep. Casey Snider, R-Paradise, Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, Rep. Mark Strong, R-Bluffdale and Rep. Kim Coleman, R-West Jordan. They were given this grade “based on their votes as members of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee during the 2019 session,” said Tory Peters, a junior at West High School.
Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, whose district covers part of south Utah County, was the only senator given an “F” grade.
The majority of Utah County’s representatives, 13, were graded a “D” while three were given a “C.” These representatives were Rep. Kay Christofferson, R-Lehi, Rep. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork and Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville.
The highest grade of any lawmaker in the county, a “B,” went to Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, whose district covers part of Lehi. Utah County’s six senators other than McCay and Hinkins were graded a “C.”
Some of the bills the student activists were either sponsored by Utah County representatives or had Senate floor sponsors whose districts cover the county.
House Bill 114: Self-Defense Amendments, which was sponsored by Maloy in the House and Hinkins in the Senate, clarified Utah's “stand your ground” law to make it clear “that an individual is not required to retreat from an aggressor.” The students activists said this bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert, has a negative impact on the fight to reduce gun violence.
“Utah’s Stand Your Ground Law should have been repealed rather than ‘clarified,’” the students said in their analysis of the bill.
H.B. 325, which Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, sponsored on the Senate floor, was seen as having a positive impact on reducing gun violence. The bill requires law enforcement “to report certain information relating to domestic violence to the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee,” which the student activists said “should be useful for developing future policy for preventing gun violence in the context of domestic relations.”
LeFevre said she first got involved with March For Our Lives Utah after the 2017 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. She saw tweets coming from students as the shooting happened and said she felt an urge to advocate for gun control.
Abi Smith, a junior at Grantsville High School, said she saw high suicide rates in Utah’s rural communities and “wanted to get involved to try to start actually doing something about” suicides and gun violence.
By giving lawmakers grades, Smith said she hopes they will be more committed to passing gun restriction measures.
“We all have the same goal of preventing gun deaths,” said Smith. “It’s just about whether they are willing to necessarily go against the gun lobby.”
West High School senior Andoni Telonidis said universal background checks for those purchasing firearms or banning bump stocks that increase the firing capacity of semi-automatic weapons are some of the measures they hope Utah lawmakers will consider.
When asked about the increase in youth activism in recent years, LeFevre said it is due to teenagers seeing “what’s impacting their communities.”
“And they’re not going to wait around patiently for someone to do something about it,” LeFevre said. “They’re going to do something about it themselves.”