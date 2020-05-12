Gov. Gary Hebert signed a bill Monday requiring the governor to notify certain members of the Utah State Legislature before issuing an executive order or statewide directive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or another disease-related emergency.
The Legislature passed House Bill 3005 during a special legislative session in April called to address issues facing the state during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill requires Herbert or a future sitting governor to consult with a “legislative pandemic response team” at least 24 hours before taking action during a public health emergency.
“The governor may not take an executive action in response to an epidemic or pandemic disease until the governor has provided notice of the proposed action to the legislative pandemic response team no later than 24 hours before the governor issues the executive action,” the text of the bill states.
H.B. 3005, which was sponsored by House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, originally called on the governor to give the Legislature 48 hours notice prior to taking executive action during a pandemic.
“There are certain times when certain executive orders or declarations of emergency in our state need to be called,” Gibson told his colleagues in the House on April 16. “What this bill does is just ... (asks) that, in the event that such orders or such declarations need to be made, legislative leadership, both in the majority and the minority, are notified 48 hours in advance.”
After passing through the House on a 56-18 vote in April, the Senate amended the bill to only require the governor to give the legislative pandemic response team 24 hours notice before issuing an executive order or directive.
Additionally, the Senate revised the bill to state that the governor could take action without notifying the Legislature if “there is an imminent threat of serious bodily injury, loss of life, or substantial harm to property,” according to the amended bill’s text. The original bill had only carved out an exception for instances where there was an imminent threat of loss of life.
On April 23, Gibson said he supported the amendments made by the Senate even though he would prefer that the Legislature get 48 hours notice.
“I do believe that the 24 hours (notice) is better than the 15 minutes or after-the-fact of the executive orders that have already happened,” said Gibson. “It is an improvement, probably not exactly where I would go, but we’re happy to be able to do this.”
Other state lawmakers who supported H.B. 3005, including Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, said the amendments defeated the bill’s original purpose.
“We’re a part-time legislature,” Brammer said. “Twenty-four hours is very difficult for us to respond to. These are the situations where there are not exigent circumstances, and so the 48 hours is much more palatable for our body in order to respond in a meaningful way.”
Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, who voted against both versions of the bill, said she worried about a section of the bill stating that the Legislature “may at any time terminate by joint resolution … an order, a rule or regulation made by the governor” in response to a public health crisis.
“I worry about this in terms of separation of powers,” said Arent, “and for that reason will not be able to support this legislation.”
The Salt Lake City-based nonprofit Alliance for a Better Utah expressed similar concerns with the original bill. On April 15, Policy Director Lauren Simpson said in a written statement that “having a single person in charge during times of crisis is one of the reasons we have executive officials in the first place.”
“Utah is currently fighting a pandemic emergency unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes, and the Legislature is griping about the fact that Governor Herbert is doing his job,” Simpson said. “This blatant power grab could have devastating consequences for future emergencies. It is dangerous to tie the Governor’s hands to respond quickly and proactively to a pandemic crisis.”
Gibson said on April 23 that he wanted to “address the narrative that is out there that the Legislature was somehow removing authority or power from the governor.”
“Let me say this could not be any further from the truth,” he said, adding that “this bill is totally meant to be a cooperation” between the legislative and executive branches.
The House Majority Leader said it isn’t uncommon for Herbert’s office to weigh in on policy decisions during legislative sessions.
“Make no mistake about it, anybody in the public watching, the governor's office weighs in on the legislative process every time he feels he needs to,” Gibson said.
The House voted 66-9 on April 23 in favor of concurring with the Senate amendments.
Given the current legislative makeup, the legislative pandemic response team would consist of House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City.