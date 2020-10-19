The Utah Division of Drinking Water rarely uses enforcement actions and does not periodically review previously granted water system exemptions, while the Division of Air Quality’s lack of a centralized relational database has caused “analytical challenges and inefficiencies.”
These are among the findings of a legislative audit of the five divisions of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality that was presented before the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee on Monday.
The audit, which was conducted by the Office of the Legislative Auditor General, addresses “budgetary and performance issues identified within the department,” Legislative Auditor David Gibson told lawmakers.
“Since DEQ is a regulatory agency, we wanted to determine if required inspections were being completed, as well as how well DEQ enforced entities returned to compliance when violations were assessed,” he said.
The team of auditors found that the state drinking water division, which is housed within DEQ, “has rarely used enforcement actions” against entities with “significant deficiencies,” such as defects in the design or maintenance of a water system, according to a summary of the audit presented Monday.
Of the 377 significant deficiencies recorded in 2019, the DDW only used enforcement actions for 56 of them, about 15%, a slightly lower percentage than in 2018, about 16%. There were zero enforcement actions used in 2017.
“It should be noted that the division has never issued a fine for a violation,” the legislative analyst said.
While the median time to resolve deficiencies is decreasing, Gibson noted that 940 cases, 29%, took between one and five years to correct, and 115 cases, 4%, took over five years.
“This is concerning since uncorrected significant deficiencies have the potential to lead to water contamination and public health problems,” he said.
Additionally, Gibson said auditors were concerned that “the division does not periodically review compliance exemptions it has granted,” despite the fact that only a fraction of the 1,099 compliance exemptions granted since 1981 have an expiration date.
“And without a mechanism for exemption to be revisited, even through periodic or through expiration, significant deficiencies posing public health hazards can persist indefinitely,” he said.
The auditors gave a number of recommendations for the DDW moving forward, including “utiliz(ing) its enforcement authority to correct significantly noncompliant water systems” and “periodically review(ing) water system exceptions for continued appropriateness.”
The report also noted that the Division of Air Quality lacks a centralized database needed to calculate “key efficiency and effectiveness measures,” making “external analysis extremely cumbersome because of regular status changes.”
“We commend that the Division of Air Quality finds ways to improve data management to facilitate analysis of its effectiveness,” the auditors wrote.
Scott Baird, who was appointed executive director of the DEQ in October 2019, said the agency “fully recognize(s) the need for our databases to be more interactional” and would work to improve future operations across the divisions.
“We completely agree with the recommendations that they have put forward and are working towards those (and) have already started to address many of those items,” said Baird.
Rep. Carl Albrecht, R-Richfield, said he was “really concerned that we don’t have the data management on some of these projects that we’ve funded,” adding that “it looks like, you know, maybe we’ve wasted some taxpayer money.”
“To me, that’s pretty critical when we’re spending millions of dollars in clean air projects and the results are not real good, according to this audit,” Albrecht said.