A proposed railway to transport crude oil across the Uinta Basin would have “significant environmental impacts," ranging from wetland habitat loss to increased noise pollution, according to a recently prepared environmental impact statement.
The Seven County Infrastructure Coalition is proposing building the approximately 85-mile Uinta Basin Railway — a single-track rail line that would run through Utah, Uintah, Carbon and Duchesne counties — according to the environmental impact statement, which was prepared on Oct. 30 by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis.
The rail line would connect to the national rail network and would primarily be used to transport “crude oil produced in the Basin,” OEA Director Victoria Rutson wrote in a letter outlining the environmental impact statement. It could also be used to carry “frac sand, other proppant material, steel, machinery, or mineral and agricultural products and commodities into and out of the Basin.”
The proposed rail line would extend from two terminus points near South Myton Bench in Duchesne County and Leland Bench in Uintah County to a connection with a Union Pacific Railroad company rail line near Kyune in Utah County.
“Depending on future market conditions, between approximately 3.68 and 10.52 trains could move on the proposed rail line per day, on average, including both loaded and unloaded trains,” Rutson wrote Monday.
The draft environmental impact statement, which is over 500 pages long, describes the Uinta Basin as “an isolated geographical region, extending from northeastern Utah into northwestern Colorado, that is surrounded by high mountains and plateaus and that has limited access to transportation infrastructure.”
The OEA identified a number of environmental concerns with the proposed railway, including its impact on surface waters and wetlands.
“Construction and operation of the proposed rail line, if authorized, would result in unavoidable impacts on surface waters and wetlands, including the loss of wetland habitat and permanent changes to surface water hydrology from crossing structures and stream realignments,” the environmental impact statement read.
The environmental impact statement outlined three “action alternatives” for the proposed rail line, as well as a no-action alternative. The action alternatives include the Indian Canyon Alternative, Wells Draw Alternative and Whitmore Park Alternative.
Any of the action alternatives “would cross suitable habitat for several plant species that are listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act, including Pariette cactus, Uinta Basin hookless cactus, Barneby ridge-cress, and Ute ladies’-tresses,” according to the environmental impact statement.
The OEA said it is consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine “appropriate measures for avoiding, minimizing, or mitigating impacts on those species," but noted that "some impacts would be unavoidable.”
The alternatives would also cross habitat and leks, or mating grounds, of the greater sage-grouse, a bird species managed by state and federal wildlife agencies.
“Depending on the Action Alternative, several of those leks could experience significant increases in noise during construction and during rail operations, which would disturb the birds and potentially cause them to abandon the leks,” the statement read.
OEA also identified “wayside noise” as a concern, noting that if the volume of rail traffic were at the highest projected level, 10.52 trains per day, then “up to six residences would experience an increase in noise that would experience an increase in noise that would exceed the Board’s thresholds for adverse noise impacts, depending on the Action Alternative.”
The Indian Canyon Alternative would result in the most severe noise impacts, according to the OEA, which recommended the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition “install sound insulation at residences that could experience an adverse noise impact.”
“Based on the analysis in the Draft EIS, OEA concludes that construction and operation of any of the alternatives would result in significant environmental impacts,” Rutson wrote.
The environmental impact statement also identified potential socioeconomic impacts on local economies, including “beneficial impacts, such as the creation of jobs for construction and operations and maintenance workers, as well as increased local tax revenue.”
“Adverse socioeconomic impacts would include the acquisition and displacement of residential and nonresidential structures on private land and the severance of properties, which could reduce their value from grazing, agriculture, and other economic uses,” the OEA wrote.
The OEA concluded that, among the three action alternatives, the Whitmore Park Alternative “would result in the fewest significant impacts on the environment,” noting that it would “permanently affect the smallest area of water resources, including wetlands and perennial streams; would minimize impacts on greater sage-grouse leks and associated summer brood rearing habitat; and would avoid the impacts on subdivided residential areas.”
“For these reasons, if the Board decides to authorize construction and operation of the proposed rail line, OEA preliminarily recommends that the Board authorize the Whitmore Park Alternative to minimize impacts of construction and operation on the environment,” the environmental impact statement said.
The OEA will hold online public meetings to discuss the proposed projects, including a meeting on Monday from 6-8 p.m. The other public meetings are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday.
Residents can visit http://www.uintabasinrailwayeis.com to register to attend or provide oral comment at one of the online meetings. The comment period ends Dec. 14.