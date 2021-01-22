The Provo-based Organization for a New Utah Flag is pushing for a commemorative flag that “tells the story of Utah and its history” to celebrate the 125th anniversary of statehood.
The red, white and blue flag is filled with symbolism representing Utah, including a golden beehive symbolizing the “Beehive State” and the state’s motto of “Industry,” according to a press release for Organization for a New Utah Flag.
A white star on the flag is meant to represent Utah’s statehood in 1896 and its place on the U.S. flag, while the flag’s crossroad design “symbolizes Utah’s place as ‘The Crossroads of the West’ with the joining of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point in 1869.”
The red represents the red rocks of southern Utah, while the white and blue represent the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and Great Salt Lake, respectively. The five sections of the flag represent the five Native American tribes in Utah: the Ute, Paiute, Navajo, Shoshone and Goshute.
“We wanted to design an impressive new state flag that would meet all the criteria; that is, to be bold, simple and unique, while honoring Utah’s great history,” said Richard Martin, chair of the organization. “A flag that anyone can easily recall and replicate. We feel that this new design perfectly exemplifies that goal.”
The flag design is similar to one that the group proposed to be the new state flag in 2019.
After the effort to change the state flag failed to make it through the Utah State Legislature, Jonathan Martin, the spokesman of the organization and designer of the flag, said the group saw an opportunity to propose a flag in 2021 to commemorate Utah’s 125th anniversary of statehood.
"It's about creating a symbol of pride that's easily identifiable, that stands out,” he said in an interview Friday.
In a January 2020 survey conducted by Organization for a New Utah Flag that more than 200 individuals responded to, about 80% of respondents said they thought Utah lawmakers “should approve the creation of a new state flag,” while just over 4% said a new flag shouldn’t be approved. About 15% said they didn’t feel strongly either way.
"The reality is, as straightforward, as harsh of a reality it is, Utahns don't identify with the Utah flag,” Jonathan Martin said. “They just simply don't.”
Additionally, over 93% of survey respondents said they had never owned a state flag, and only 3% said they currently owned one.
Jonathan Martin said that a new flag design could help “generate revenue and income for the state of Utah,” noting that sports teams like the Phoenix Suns, Houston Texans and Houston Astros have designed jerseys and logos that incorporate state flags and colors.
"It's these opportunities for branding and merchandising that frankly Utah misses out on,” he said.
But most importantly, said Jonathan Martin, who is originally from Texas, the design is meant to make Utahns proud of their flag.
"People from around the world know what the Texas flag is. And then you look at Utah's flag and people are like, 'What is that?' ” he said.
This general session, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, is sponsoring a bill that would create a State Flag Task Force to review proposed flag designs and provide a written report and recommendations to the legislature “for the design of a new state flag of Utah” and “proposed legislation designating the new state flag of Utah, which may include a recommendation to designate the current state flag of Utah ... as the official state ceremonial flag of Utah or other designation to recognize that flag’s historical significance.”
Senate Bill 48 received a favorable recommendation from the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday with a 3-2 vote.
Jonathan Martin said he hoped state lawmakers would see the 125th anniversary as a chance to celebrate statehood with a new commemorative flag.
“We only get one shot at commemorating an anniversary of statehood such as this,” he said. “We won’t get another one for at least 25 years.”
To learn more about Organization for a New Utah Flag and its push for a commemorative flag, visit the nonprofit’s website at http://www.newutahflag.org.