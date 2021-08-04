U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, joined a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers on Monday in calling for Twitter to address copyright infringement on the popular social media platform.
Curtis and 21 other members of the House of Representatives penned a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “regarding the ongoing problem of copyright infringement on Twitter and the platform’s apparent refusal to address it.”
“Creative content drives engagement on Twitter, yet unlike numerous other platforms, Twitter has not acquired licenses necessary to ensure that all creators are properly compensated for use of their works,” reads the letter, which was published by Variety. “Twitter claims it is not a primary destination for sharing music; however, musicians comprise many of the most-followed accounts on the platform.”
The group of federal lawmakers argued that the problem of infringement “is well-documented,” noting that “in the first half of last year alone, Twitter itself reported receiving notices identifying 1.6 million infringements.”
They added that “additional infringing content almost certainly goes undiscovered as Twitter has taken the unprecedented step of charging creators for a fully functional search (application programming interface) that can identify instances (of) infringement at scale.”
“To be clear, the standard API Twitter offers free of charge is of such limited functionality that it cannot provide meaningful results at the scale of infringement occurring on the platform,” the lawmakers wrote. “While Twitter offers a more sophisticated API to academic researchers for free, it denies these tools to creators whose infringed works help generate revenue for the company. Between refusing to pay creators for their works and obstructing their discovery of infringing works, it appears that unauthorized use of copyrighted works is an unacknowledged part of Twitter’s business model.”
The Congress members also took issue with Twitter’s “Tip Jar” feature, which they said “demonstrates a lack of understanding and respect for the rights (of) holders involved in the content posted on Twitter.”
“A more targeted measure that would indeed help its users benefit from their creativity, would be for the company to pay to license the content on its platform,” they wrote. “Not only would this improve user experience by granting lawful access to copyrighted works, but it would also ensure that rights holders are properly compensated for their contribution to the content.”
The group of lawmakers asked that Dorsey address a number of questions by Aug. 27, including what Twitter will do “to enable content owners to meaningfully search for and identify infringement of their works at a scale commensurate with the amount of infringing tweets occurring on the platform at no additional cost to them,” as well as “to ensure that takedown notices are addressed in a manner that corresponds” with the speed and volume that tweets are uploaded.
Additionally, they asked that Dorsey address whether Twitter will “add robust content protection technology across all of its platforms and implement it effectively to decrease the posting and reposting of infringing content.”
Curtis also took to the social media platform itself to address his concerns, writing on Twitter on Monday that he had “joined a bipartisan group of House colleagues in calling on Twitter to address the ongoing issue of copyright infringement on the platform.”
“Artists should be paid for their content,” the Utah Republican said.
Other representatives who signed the letter include Reps. Adam Schiff, D-California, Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, and Ritchie Torres, D-New York.