Many residents are left scratching their heads this week, wondering if there is a mask mandate in Utah County as the county transitioned from its own mask requirements to those required under new state guidelines.
There is still a health order requiring that masks be worn in all public places in Utah County.
Some residents were confused on Tuesday when the Utah County Health Department announced the termination of its Sept. 22 public health order requiring masks “due to … (the) State of Utah transitioning from phased guidelines to the COVID-19 Transmission Index and (having) assigned Utah County to the high level of transmission.”
On Oct. 13, Gov. Gary Herbert announced he would retire the state’s color-coded guidelines and replace them with a transmission index that ranks counties as having high, moderate or low transmission levels based on coronavirus case rates, positive testing rates and ICU utilization.
The new state guidelines require — per the Utah Department of Health public health order — that masks be worn in counties with high levels of transmission. A separate public health directive requires masks be worn in counties with moderate transmission levels until Oct. 29.
As of Wednesday, six counties — including Utah County — are classified as high. The other counties are Salt Lake, Wasatch, Juab, Cache and Garfield.
When the county health department announced on Twitter that the Utah County health order had been terminated, some residents didn't know what that meant for masks in Utah County.
“So is there, or is there not, a requirement to wear masks in Utah County?” one person said in a reply to the health department’s tweet. “This is a messaging nightmare.”
Other residents criticized Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee, who opposed the county-implemented mask mandate, for tweeting about the mandate being rescinded without noting that masks would still be required under the state guidelines.
“BREAKING NEWS: Utah County Commission and Health Department have rescinded the county wide mask mandate,” Lee said in a tweet Tuesday that was shared more than a hundred times.
Some described the commissioner’s tweet as being misleading in a time when accurate public health information, particularly from elected officials, is crucial.
“I’m pretty uncomfortable with one of our County Commissioners tweeting correct-but-misleading information like this,” one woman wrote. “They have rescinded it because the state has mandated masks for the county.”
“Wait. What?” another person wrote. “The state says you’re in a mask-required county. … The county can’t override that. Is this county action just a polite acknowledgement that you’re turning the reins over to the state?”
Clint Betts, the CEO of Silicon Slopes, reacted to Lee’s tweet by sharing a link to Betterutahcounty.com, an initiative launched in support of Proposition 9, which would replace Utah County’s three-member commission with a part-time, five-member council and full-time mayor.
The other two commissioners chimed in to clarify their colleague’s tweet.
“Well sorta … ,” Commissioner Nathan Ivie tweeted about the mandate being rescinded, “the state is in charge now and they have #Utcounty as high risk so masks are still required till our numbers drop.”
“With this new order in effect, we felt it was unnecessary and potentially confusing to have a county requirement AND the state order so the county order has been rescinded,” Commissioner Tanner Ainge explained.
During its public meeting Wednesday, the Utah County Commission approved ratifying the termination of the county public health order without discussion.
Additionally, the commissioners approved ratifying the rejection of an application for referendum of the county health order because, with the order terminated, it “is not legally referable to voters."
The referendum was filed after a county official told one of the sponsors that the health order would be referable to voters since it was ratified by the county commission.
Later legal review, however, determined that the health order was issued through “independent administrative actions, rather than legislative actions” and therefore “would not have been legally referable to voters if the Order were still in effect,” according to a letter signed by Ainge.
On Tuesday, the Provo Municipal Council repealed the city's mask mandate.
The Utah Department of Health reported 1,363 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 295 new cases in Utah County.