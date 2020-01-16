In its Wednesday meeting, the Utah County Commission signed an agreement with the Utah County Public Defender Association to have the association continue to provide legal defense for Utahns who can’t afford to hire their own counsel.
The county’s contract with the defender association, which represents defendants in the majority of criminal cases prosecuted in the county, had expired at the end of 2019. On Monday, the commission and the defender association entered a temporary agreement that would provide the association with county funds until the end of March.
But such a short-term contract would be bad for employee morale and make public defenders worry if they would be out of a job in a few months, Mike Peterson, chair of the public defender association’s board, said during Wednesday’s meeting.
“We’ve had a long history with this county,” Peterson said. “We can’t live under these continuing time constraints.”
The commission voted 3-0 to enter an agreement with the public defender association that would provide the group, which is technically not a county department, with $5.5 million for the new year, which, according to Commissioner Nathan Ivie, is a 13% budget increase.
For years, the public defenders in Utah County have seen their caseloads increase, leading Director Tom Means to request a funding increase so more attorneys can be brought on board.
The 13% increase will allow the association to hire an attorney to help bring down the caseloads, Ivie said. It will also help them to hire a business manager to assist with accounting, allowing the association to report to the commission with more detailed expense breakdowns to justify future budget increases.
Finally, the money will go toward moving the public defender office, which is currently housed in the Utah County Justice Court in Provo, to a new building. Means said the association is being evicted from the courthouse.
The director said he is satisfied with the agreement reached with the commission but added that more attorneys will eventually need to be hired to further bring down caseloads.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said conversations about funding increases to hire more attorneys could be had after the association hires a business manager and is able to give the county more detailed breakdowns of where the money goes.
“It’s not about determining the appropriate level of funding today,” said Ainge, but rather to ensure the association has the resources to track data in a way that justifies the increases they request.
“I believe it’s kind of a middle ground proposal,” Ivie said.
Since the public defender association’s contract with the county expired at the end of last year, it had to use reserve funds to pay employees for the first pay period of January, Peterson said.
Commissioner Bill Lee apologized that the county did not have a new contract together by Dec. 31, adding that “some could say constitutional issues were in jeopardy” since indigent defendants have a right to public defense.
“We have an obligation to provide these services,” said Lee.
Besides county funds, the public defender association receives money from the Utah Indigent Defense Commission.
Felony cases assigned to the association increased 227% between 2000 and 2018, according to data tracked by Means. On average, the association’s attorneys handled about 120 felony cases in 2018, as well as 247 orders to show cause, where defendants are ordered to re-appear in court.
“I think there’s no question our caseloads are too high,” Utah County public defender Margaret Lindsay said in November.