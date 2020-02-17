Despite concerns raised by cybersecurity researchers over a mobile application that lets military personnel stationed overseas and residents with disabilities vote by phone, the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office plans to use the app in this year’s elections.
Last year, Utah County was one of the few places throughout the country to pilot the use of Voatz, an app that utilizes blockchain and facial recognition technology to enable certain residents to vote without submitting having to submit a ballot by mail or in person.
In a research paper published last Thursday, a team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers said the app “is vulnerable to a number of attacks that could violate election integrity” and recommended that “any near-future plans to use this app for high-stakes elections be abandoned.”
Ahead of the paper’s publication, the MIT researchers reached out to the United States Department of Homeland Security and election officials in jurisdictions that have used the app, including Utah County.
Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner said in an interview that there is no evidence that the researcher’s findings raise any concerns over the security of the county’s elections.
“We looked at their findings and we looked at our system, and we’re not really concerned because … they were using a version of the app that is 27 versions old,” Gardner said. “If someone trying to vote in our election tried to use that version of the app, they would get an error message and they would get told that they needed to update their app before they could cast their vote.”
Gardner added that mobile voting is only offered to select demographics, including military personnel stationed overseas and residents with physical disabilities, and that federal law requires these residents be given additional voting options.
One of the options these residents have is to vote by email, which Gardner said is significantly less secure than Voatz.
“(Voatz doesn’t) pose any greater of a risk than email would,” Gardner said. “And the only people that we have been utilizing this app are people that are eligible to vote via email.”
Based on conversations with the Department of Homeland Security, Gardner said the county is comfortable using Voatz in this year’s elections.
“We will continue to use the app in the upcoming elections barring any future revelations,” said Gardner. “As of right now, we feel totally comfortable continuing to use it. And we will continue to do complete audits of the system.”
Only a small sliver of Utah County residents voted last year using Voatz, according to Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels. Of 83 voters who were eligible to use the app in the 2019 primaries, only 22 used it, Daniels said. Of the 192 eligible voters in the general election, 64 voted using Voatz.
Gardner said that it did not appear that the team of MIT researchers who studied Voatz had a clear understanding of the election process.
“It was apparent through their comments and in our conversations with them that they don’t really have a good grasp on understanding elections administration,” Gardner said. “So they’re cybersecurity experts, but they’re not elections experts, and it became apparent that they don’t really understand the intricacies.”
When someone asked the researchers how they would suggest people vote if not by a mobile app, Gardner said they suggested people vote in person.
“For a quadriplegic, that’s not an option,” said Gardner. “Or for a military member serving overseas, in person with a paper and pencil is not an option.”
At least one jurisdiction that planned on using Voatz this year, Mason County, WA, pulled out due to fear of media blowback, The New York Times reported.
The Boston-based startup company that designed Voatz criticized the MIT researchers and accused them of making “bad faith recommendations.”
“These attempts effectively choke any meaningful conversation and learnings around the safe integration of technology to improve accessibility and security in our elections,” the company said in a written statement. “The effect is to deny access to our overseas citizens, deployed military service men and women, their families, and citizens with disabilities.”