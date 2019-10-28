When Jonathan Sherman, a licensed marriage and family therapist, first married his wife 27 years ago, he also made a commitment to a vehicle: a VW bus.
As a student, Sherman painted apartments, so for those first few years of marriage he used the bus to cart around supplies and go camping on the weekends with his wife. Four kids later, the bus had become sort of an immobile storage unit, until Sherman got it into his head to fix it up a few years ago.
Once it was up and running, the next most important thing was to give it a fresh coat of paint. First, Sherman used a black matte primer — and, inspired by his daughter who was drawing with chalk on the sidewalk, invited her to come draw on the freshly primed van instead.
It worked relatively well, leading Sherman to paint the whole van in chalkboard paint so anyone and everyone could draw or write on the van.
“People were like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t do that, people are going to draw all kinds of horrible things on there,’ you know, ‘You’re asking for trouble,’” Sherman said. “People really haven’t drawn anything bad on there, they always draw cool things.”
Once he came up with the idea, Sherman said the newly dubbed “Chalkbus” took on a life of it’s own.
Since the van started running again a few years ago, Sherman drives it to places like the movie theater or to go grocery shopping and he always comes back to new drawings. Once a week he’ll wash it clean, and the process starts over.
“Most of the time it’s in a state of flux, just constantly with new things on it,” he said.
Besides being a fun idea and sometimes serving as an ice breaker with new clients, Sherman said the bus serves a larger purpose as it inspires people to make connections.
“A lot of people are really disconnected in society. And a lot of people suffer in silence,” he said. “Anywhere I can find a little small connection, I think it just alleviates a little bit of a burden somewhere for somebody to know that, you’re seen and you matter.”
Whenever he comes upon someone writing on the Chalkbus, Sherman said he tries not to interrupt them, allowing them to have their moment, before engaging them in conversation.
“It’s always a positive conversation.”
One of the events the Chalkbus has helped make connections at is the Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk in Salt Lake City. Sherman said he tries to go ever year.
“One of the most touching experiences (is), usually people draw all over other people’s comments and (pictures),” Sherman said. “However, at this event everyone (is) so careful not to write over anyone’s messages of hope or remembering a lost loved one. There was a sacred respect among everyone there.”
The Chalkbus gained such notoriety that a group of UVU students decided to make a documentary about it. At the risk of sounding corny, UVU student Tyler McKinnon called the experience “life changing,” giving him valuable experience as a filmmaker, and interacting with Sherman himself, who McKinnon said has become a good friend.
“I’ve just noticed how many meaningful connections have come as a result of or have come because of the existence of the Chalkbus,” McKinnon said. “Because the Chalkbus exists, I’ve made friends that I wouldn’t have made. I’ve had opportunities that I wouldn’t have had.”
One of the opportunities McKinnon had as a result of the documentary, which is available to view on Vimeo under #Chalkbus, was the chance to play in the first ever Chalkbus session — which involves cramming a band into the back of the Chalkbus to play while Sherman drives around.
“I’ve always loved rock and roll, and any kind of music, really,” Sherman said. “And as someone with no musical talents, it’s nice to be able to really enjoy and appreciate others.”
This weekend was the third Chalkbus session, featuring a band of middle school teachers called “Mid-Life Crisis.” Sherman simply drives the band around wherever they want to go, occasionally stopping to open the doors and perform if there are people gathered somewhere. Sherman also livestreams the videos on his Facebook page for all to enjoy, but for the most part it’s just a fun experience for the band members.
“It’s just a fun time for them to bond and have fun together and do something really unique,” he said.
Griffin Dean, who plays bass and guitar in Mid-Life Crisis, teaches German at American Fork Junior High where he taught three of Sherman’s four kids. He ran into Sherman a few months ago at a gas station and, having seen some of the previous Chalkbus sessions, asked about doing one.
It’s something totally new for Mid-Life Crisis, Dean said, as the band normally just plays covers for students around the holidays. For the Chalkbus session, however, they’ve created original material.
“I’m looking forward to bringing out (my) inner hippy,” Dean said. “You see that thing and all you can do is smile. It makes people happy and that’s the great thing about the Chalkbus.”
At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about for Sherman, who admits to owning the hippy vibe that inherently comes with driving a VW bus.
“I want people to have peace, love and happiness.”
Learn more about the Chalkbus and view past Chalkbus sessions by visiting Sherman’s website, http://,marriageenvy.com/.