For more than 20 years, The Meadows regional shopping center in American Fork has seen shops come and go and it appears to be growing again with a new T.J.Maxx and for the first time housing is being added as well.
T.J.Maxx opened quietly on Sunday. The new T.J.Maxx store is located off Pacific Drive and Meadow Lane, adjacent to Michaels. The 22,000-square-foot store complements current tenants such as Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, and its successful counterpart Home Goods.
The Meadows is a regional shopping center located between I-15 and Highway 89 (State Street), serving as an easily accessible retail destination for Utah County’s 600,000-plus residents.
The retail center is anchored by Kohl’s, Walmart, Home Depot, Cinemark, Best Buy, Ross, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Target and Costco complement the project on adjacent properties. A number of restaurants add to the experience of the shopping center with a variety of food and dining options.
New to the meadows are the multi-family dwelling units known as the Alvera Apartments.
The Alvera Apartments have been under construction through COVID-19 and before, and are looking for tenants to move in later this April.
The announcement of the T.J.Maxx and Alvera opening came from The Meadows partners Woodbury Corporation and WPI Enterprises.
“It is very fulfilling to see this land The Meadows sits on, that was once considered unusable, now a flourishing mixed-use development that offers such sought after retailers as T.J.Maxx,” said Randy Woodbury, president and CEO of Woodbury Corporation. “Soon the first living units at the project will be open, offering a walkable lifestyle to residents where they can work, live, shop and play in one location.”
As for the Alvera Apartments, the numbers tell the need and popularity of the dwelling units.
“We have almost sold out of our 1 beds for the first building,” said Andrea Rogers, project manager. “We only have 2 units left at $1,230 (per month). 2 beds and 3 beds are close to selling out of a few plans but we have at least one of each plan left.”
According to Rogers, nearly 50 living spaces are anticipated to become available this spring, followed by another 96 units later this summer.
The units are located just off I-15 and Main Street. They are pet-friendly apartments and mark the first residential options offered at The Meadows.
Amenities include a swimming pool and hot tub, large fitness center featuring a children’s play area, and an outdoor playground, according to Rogers.
For those interested in what the going rate is, below is Alvera’s pricing.
Overall pricing for the building opening in April is:
-- 1 beds from $995-$1,280 (580-827 square feet)
-- 2 beds from $1,410-$1,485 (1,007-1,064 square feet)
-- 3 beds from $1,570-$1,625 (1,192-1,280 square feet)
Overall pricing for the building opening in July/August is:
-- 1 beds from $1,085-$1,140 (679-730 square feet)
-- 2 beds from $1,410-$1,530 (1,007-1,142 square feet)
-- 3 beds at $1,625 (1,280 square feet)
For more information about the Alvera Apartments, visit https://www.treorentals.com/alvera-at-the-meadows.