A prescribed burn near Sheep Creek in Spanish Fork Canyon will likely be visible until early November, near several burn scars from fires last year.
According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, officials with the U.S. Forest Service have implemented the burn, which will "reduce hazardous fuels, restore fire-adaptive ecosystems, regenerate aspen, reduce conifer encroachment into aspen stands and improve wildlife habitat."
Smoke will be visible at times near Soldier Summit on U.S. Highway 6 and portions of Highway 40 in Wasatch County.
County roads 131, 117, 612 and 613 will be closed for firefighter access, as will Forest Service roads 310 and 311.
The prescribed fire is close to the Pole Creek, Bald Mountain and Coal Hollow fires' burn scars, which destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of land last year, which may spark some evocative feelings of dread considering the impact they had. However, safety officials are asking the public to refrain from calling emergency services and that the prescribed burn will be closely monitored and maintained