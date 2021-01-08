Lance Haight was sworn in as Springville’s director of public safety on Tuesday and will be later appointed police chief of the south Utah County city.
Haight, who grew up in Utah County and Idaho, according to a social media post from Springville City, replaces former Police Chief Craig Martinez, who announced in October he was stepping down to pursue a job in the private sector.
Before taking the job in Springville, Haight served as deputy chief of the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department, where he worked for 23 years and “gained broad experience and supervised many officers and employees,” according to Springville City.
Haight was sworn in as public safety director during a Springville City Council meeting on Tuesday at the Springville Civic Center.
According to Springville City, Haight also will be appointed police chief “upon completion of state certification.”
“Haight returns to Utah Valley along with his wife, Jennefer, and three daughters,” Springville City wrote on Facebook. “He looks forward to serving the city.”
Springville residents welcomed the new public safety director on social media.
“Congratulations, Chief Haight!” one woman wrote. “Welcome to the wonderful town of Springville!”
“Congrats to you and your family,” wrote another resident. “Excited to meet you soon here at city hall.”
Martinez, who stepped down to take a position in a new T-Mobile program that connects police with cell phone specialists, served as Springville police chief and public safety director beginning in June 2019 after nearly two decades working with the Orem Police Department.
In a farewell post of the Springville Police Department Facebook page, Martinez thanked the Springville community for welcoming him “with open arms” and making the past year and a half “the best of my career.”
“I am nervous, sad, and excited to be able to retire from an honorable profession,” Martinez wrote on Oct. 30. “My wife has worried about and supported me everyday I left in that uniform … (knowing) the obstacles I would face, and I love her for that. I love that my kids have grown up watching me serve my community and that it has shaped, in some way, the paths they have chosen to take.”
While Martinez said he was “excited about the opportunity to leave law enforcement to pursue another career with a great company in the private sector,” he added that he was “honored to work alongside some of the most dedicated, honest, and hard-working police officers and firefighters one could ask for.”
“Know this, the men and women working in public safety in Springville are top-notch, and we are lucky to have them,” the former police chief wrote.