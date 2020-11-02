Every even year, county election departments across the country are tossed into the rapid current that is an election. Many decisions in close races are often not called for days and sometimes weeks, but the Utah County Elections Division now seems to have it down to a sweet science.
The sweet science being referred to is not the sport of boxing either, it’s the no-room-for-error challenge facing Dr. Pepper Cream Soda fueled-workers who are staying up day and night to ensure the 2020 election goes as smoothly as possible.
Add in the COVID-19 pandemic and you have yourself an election like no other both in the country and in Utah County.
“This year is just absolutely unprecedented in so many ways,” said Amelia Powers Gardner, Utah County clerk and auditor. “This is the first presidential election that Utah County has been a vote-by-mail county. We switched to vote by mail in 2017 for a special election. That’s a major difference.”
Along with this being the first presidential election for Utah County to vote by mail, the county is also seeing a significantly higher number of registered voters.
When Gardner took office in January of 2019, there were approximately 280,000 registered and active voters in the county. Now there are over 326,000.
Last year the county processed 22,000 voter registrations and updates, while this year it has processed over 150,000 voter registrations and updates.
“The largest election Utah County has ever run was the 2016 presidential election and we had 205,000 people cast a ballot in that election,” Gardner said. “In 2018, which was the closest year that we can compare as far as vote by mail goes, we had 177,000 people cast a ballot. As of Sunday, we were at 180,000 ballots returned to us. We have already passed the 2018 numbers and by the end of the day on Monday, my guess is we will pass the 2016 record high before we’ve even hit election day.”
This emphasis on voting by mail in 2020 has been a new change for some but ballot drop boxes have been a huge tool for the elections department.
Gardner added that 70% to 75% of ballots are coming back through those drop boxes. It is about a three to one ratio between drop box return and mail-in return.
As far as life for workers at the elections department in Utah County, it is crunch time for them. Imagine Michael Jordan in the fourth quarter and apply that to ballot counters.
“Right now we have about three dozen people here on staff, not including the polling locations,” Gardner said. “We’ve probably got a dozen in our offices and they are answering phone calls and emails, just trying to answer as many questions as they can. Down in the basement, the ballot center, we have about two dozen people that are either out emptying drop boxes, because they are filling up almost as quickly as we can empty them, or processing ballots. They are verifying signatures, extracting ballots from envelopes that have been verified and they are tabulating.”
As far as efficiency, Gardner said that ballots dropped off on Monday will be picked up, scanned, verified and probably tabulated before voters wake up on election day.
An estimated 10- to 12-hour turnaround for the large batches of ballots coming from Utah County is incredible.
Gardner said great machines bought in 2019 help with the process but the department also has honed in on the best practice for processing these ballots. Her staff read a book on lean manufacturing, a term coined from Toyota, to become more efficient.
Knowing record turnouts were coming its way, the department looked into every component in an effort to minimize the time it takes to process a single ballot. If one takes eight minutes, you multiply that by 250,000 and that’s a good chunk of time.
“Compared to other years we will be worlds ahead,” Gardner said. “Prior to me coming into office, Utah County would have like 60% of the ballots counted on election night. If we’re looking at around 250,000 ballots that would be 125,000 ballots, roughly, that we would still have to count. We will not be like that. When we release our vote count on election night, my guess is that probably 80% of the ballots we’ll receive will be released at 8 p.m. on election night. We’ll probably be close to 90% when we do a release around midnight on election night. My guess is that in Utah County you will be able to call every race with the exception of the 4th Congressional District on election night.”
That race pits incumbent Democrat Ben McAdams against Republican challenger Burgess Owens. The race, which is viewed as a toss-up, has been especially rancorous and hard-fought, and is expected to go down to the wire.
Gardner also stressed the importance of receiving results on election night, how it helps voters have confidence both in their vote and the process.
Close races will always be hard to call, but Gardner said the county will be better off than it has been in previous years.
While others around the country have questions on mail-in voting and the validity of its results, Gardner was quick to assure that Utah County and the state of Utah are not like other states that have had to shift to a mail-in process this year.
Utah and Utah County have dealt with mail-in voting for a while now and Gardner added voters should be confident in the system.
“Literally every national news story that I have seen and issues they come up with, we have a viable solution,” Gardner said.
If a voter is skeptical about the U.S. Postal Service, they can put their ballot into a drop box nearby, which puts their ballot straight into the county’s hands.
The department of elections also has cut big windows into its ballot center so the public can watch officials work. Security cameras run all day as votes are being counted and the public is even invited to tour the voting center as well.
Transparency is critical and the Utah County Elections Division seems to be hitting it right on the head.
Gardner said that workers were about 80% caught up over the weekend in terms of counting ballots. The voting center is planning on being fully caught up as of Tuesday morning, which could lead them into an overnight, caffeine-induced work space.
“We actually have two options of caffeine for our employees,” Gardner said. “For those that drink coffee, there is a coffee pot going 24/7. For those that don’t, we have dubbed the official drink of the Utah County elections department the Dr. Pepper Cream Soda mix. We have cases of Dr. Pepper Cream Soda and a coffee pot.”
As people begin to stroll out of bed on election day with high hopes, workers at the county voting center will most likely be finishing up a graveyard shift in preparation for possibly the biggest election Utah County has ever seen.