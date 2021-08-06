Wildfire smoke filled the skies of Utah County and much of the state on Friday as health officials warned residents about poor air quality and urged residents to stay indoors.
According to IQAir, Salt Lake City had the worst air quality in the world with a 165 on the Air Quality Index.
The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City office announced on Friday morning that “upstream fires in northern California will remain across (northern) Utah through the day today” and told residents to expect conditions “to begin improving tonight as the wind becomes more northerly.”
In addition to wildfires throughout the West, the smoke in the skies in Utah County on Friday was also due to a hay fire that “filled smoke around the valley from American Fork to Payson,” according to the Utah County fire marshal.
“If smoke is thick in your area, stay inside — especially if you have heart disease or respiratory illness,” the Utah County Health Department wrote on its website on Friday. “Infants, very young children and elderly residents are also advised to stay inside if smoke becomes thick. All residents should consider limiting activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present and consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.”
The county health department also listed a number of guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that are “among the most effective ways to improve indoor air quality in your home — and help protect your health — when outdoor air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke.”
The first tip is to “keep windows and doors closed,” including trying “to keep the most obvious entry points to your home closed as much as possible.”
“If you don’t have air conditioning, when your area is affected by wildfire smoke the EPA recommends using fans instead of opening windows — or seek relief from heat at a Salt Lake County Cool Zone,” the county health department said.
Health officials also recommended limited use of swamp coolers and for residents to close the fresh air intake vent on window air conditioning units.
“If your AC unit has a setting to recirculate air, use that option instead of outside ‘fresh air’ air,” the health department said. “This also applies to central air systems: if there is a fresh air circulation option, try to turn this off temporarily.”
They also asked residents to avoid burning and cooking, including recreational fires and smoker grills, which they said are “ill-advised during wildfire events” and ‘can make the air worse for you and your neighbors.”
Other tips include considering buying an indoor air purifier and using it “on the highest possible setting during fires,” as well as temporarily postponing house cleaning, including vacuuming.
“Vacuuming can temporarily make your indoor air quality worse, by kicking up dust and small particles — unless your vacuum has HEPA filtration. So, consider postponing your house cleaning until the wildfire spoke passes,” the Utah County Health Department said.
Finally, health officials warned residents to use N95 or KN95 masks when outdoors and to “avoid being too active.”
“Cardiovascular exercise increases the amount of air you take into your lungs, so consider having a rest day during significant wildfires,” the county health department said.
Gov. Spencer Cox took to Twitter to address the wildfire smoke and urged Utahns to stay indoors.
“I don’t ever remember smoke from other states coming in so thick to Utah,” he wrote. “We’ve been watching it for a couple days and now it’s here. A good time to stay inside for those with sensitive health conditions.”