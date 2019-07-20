On June 4, 2019, the Provo City Council voted to sell Timp Kiwanis Bounous Park in the Edgemont Neighborhood to the Provo City School District.
Junior Bounous originally sold that land to Provo to be a city-owned park, specifically not to be owned by the school district. Further, when Provo City used federal land and water conservation funds to purchase the park, Provo City promised it would be a city park “in perpetuity (forever) for public outdoor recreation.”
Provo’s decision to sell Bounous Park presents a good opportunity to see who or what has influence in Provo. To do so, we figure out what each entity wants, and see what each entity gets through government decisions. We do not worry so much about what people say; instead, we look at outcomes. In other words, “by their fruits ye shall know them.”
What did the three primary entities want with Bounous Park?
- Provo Parks and Recreation wanted the $2.2 million from the sale for a new regional sports complex on the west side of Provo, and to stop taking care of Bounous Park,
- which was a hassle to them
- .
- Provo School District
- wanted to own Bounous Park with no legal restrictions
- . The next best option was to
- own Bounous Park with legal restrictions
- .
- Edgemont Neighborhood
- wanted to maintain city ownership of the park
- . The next best option was to have a strong legal restriction to keep it a park if the school district owned it.
Given what each entity wanted, the outcome where everyone would get something was for Provo to sell Bounous Park to Provo School District with legal restrictions.
What did each entity actually get?
- Provo Parks and Recreation got their money, and no longer have to maintain Bounous Park.
- Provo School District got Bounous Park, with no legal restrictions.
- Edgemont neighborhood got nothing. Even though Edgemont neighborhood residents
- repeatedly
- expressed
- their preferences that the park be protected,
- appearing
- at
- numerous
- meetings
- , Provo sold the park, and sold it without any legal restrictions.
Provo School District did issue a statement of intent which is “not a contract nor is it intended to be legally binding.” Provo School District stated that it will use Bounous Park to expand its practice fields and take over the baseball diamond it had been allowed to use for 40 years. Tomorrow, however, they can rebuild Timpview High School on that land, thus eliminating the park, in the same way that the school district rebuilt Edgemont Elementary School in a different place than they had stated before the 2014 bond referendum.
As far as this decision goes, this shows that Provo Parks and Recreation and Provo City School District had influence, and that the neighborhood had none. This was a win-win-lose outcome.
There are further actions that Provo took which show how little influence the neighborhood had. For example, when the city found out that there was a well on Bounous Park, the city bought back that part of the land from the school district, demonstrating that Provo cares about the well.
In contrast, when Provo found out that there was a playground on the park, the city sold it along with the rest of the park. That action shows that Provo does not care about the neighborhood.
As far as words go, Provo City officials said many times that they hoped Bounous Park would remain a park. And the neighborhood did get a bunch of apologies from various city officials when they voted to sell the park without even knowing the full agreement with the school district. As a resident of Edgemont Neighborhood, I thank the Provo City Council and the Provo mayor for those words.
But actions speak louder than words. As far as actions go, I thank Councilmen George Handley and Dave Sewell, who voted against selling the park without legal restrictions.
For Provo government as a whole, for their actions on Bounous Park in Edgemont Neighborhood’s behalf, in the end, they did nothing to protect us. And so, there is nothing for which to thank them.
I hope that neighborhoods will receive more consideration in future Provo City decisions.