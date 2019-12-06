It is time for conservative Republicans to start looking for a replacement for Mitt Romney. He has proven an embarrassment for the state of Utah and the people who elected him. He has shown himself to be a Republican in name only (RINO), in the model of John McCain. He has not supported the president or his policies which he should do. Instead his narcissism pushes him to always keep in the limelight by whatever means instead of representing the people here. In contrast, Mike Lee keeps on track and does his job. We hardly hear about his work except to be reassured he is there representing our state. The recent cartoon by the Americans for limited government showing Senator Warren as 1/1024th Native American and Romney as 1/1024th conservative Republican was spot on. Jon Huntsman should be encouraged to run. Romney only represents himself and not Utah. We need another choice.
Paul Thorpe, Springville