Trump’s Senate allies give OK to $5 billion wall request
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Senate GOP allies are pushing to give him his full $5 billion request to build about 200 miles (322 kilometers) of fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border, but the plan ran into immediate opposition from Democrats and is a non-starter with powerful House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The wall money is contained in a $71 billion draft funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security that cleared its first, easiest hurdle in a Senate panel on Tuesday. Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Chair Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced the $5 billion figure.
The money faces an uphill slog. Tuesday’s subcommittee vote was routine but a heated debate awaits on Thursday when the legislation is voted on in the full Appropriations Committee, where Democrats promise votes to cut the wall funding back.
Trump won $1.4 billion earlier this year through the regular budget process. He almost immediately declared a national emergency that triggered his ability to conduct a recently announced $3.6 billion transfer from military base construction. If the $5 billion is added to prior-year appropriations and various transfers from the Pentagon, Trump would have obtained almost $15 billion for the wall.
The new GOP-backed money comes after Trump roiled Capitol Hill by transferring $6.1 billion from Pentagon accounts to get around lawmakers opposed to his border wall. Some $3.6 billion of the wall money is coming through Trump’s controversial emergency declaration earlier this year, which permitted him to raid military construction projects such as schools and target ranges to finance the wall.
“There is a line here that I believe has been overstepped,” said GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. “It is in this committee that we determine what the appropriation level will be for the wall.”
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said the border wall is a “gross waste of taxpayer dollars.”
The Senate is slated to vote Wednesday on a Democratic measure to nullify Trump’s emergency powers. An identical bill passed Congress earlier this year but was successfully vetoed by Trump.
“If Republicans stand with President Trump, they will be saying they fully support allowing the president to take money from our military to fund the border wall,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Executive gets four months for bribing son’s way into USC
BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles business executive was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.
Devin Sloane, 53, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the second parent sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Sloane to perform 500 hours of community service over two years of supervised release and pay a fine of $95,000.
Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents depicting his son as an international water polo star even though he had never played the sport. He bought water polo gear online, investigators found, and staged action photos of his son in the family’s swimming pool.
Sloane is a graduate of USC and founder of the Los Angeles water systems company AquaTecture.
“There are no words to justify my behavior nor will I offer any excuses or justification,” he said Tuesday with tears in his eyes. “The crime I committed is unacceptable. In my heart and my soul I want what’s best for my son. I realize now my actions were the antithesis of that.”
He was accused of paying $200,000 to a sham charity operated by William “Rick” Singer , an admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, and $50,000 to an account controlled by Donna Heinel, a former USC athletics official. Sloane previously said he accepts responsibility for his crime but has argued he was drawn into the scheme by Singer, who provided a year of legitimate counseling before mentioning the scheme.
Singer pleaded guilty in March and agreed to work with authorities. Heinel is accused of accepting bribes to get students admitted as fake athletic recruits. She has pleaded not guilty.
US official expects ‘hundreds more’ cases of vaping illness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher, a public health official said Tuesday.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee that she believes “hundreds more” lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since last Thursday, when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.
“We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher,” Schuchat said.
Nine deaths have been reported.
The CDC is investigating the little-understood outbreak but has not yet identified a common electronic cigarette or ingredient.
The cases, which resemble an inhalation injury, have helped trigger a swift backlash against e-cigarettes, including a proposed federal ban on flavors by the Trump administration, state-level restrictions in Michigan and New York, and an end to sales in Walmart stores nationwide.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts ordered a four-month halt to sales of all vaping products and devices. The temporary ban is the first of its kind in the nation. Michigan and New York have targeted their bans to vaping flavors.
Under questioning from House Democrats at the first congressional hearing on the emerging problem, Schuchat emphasized how little is known about the effects of inhaling various oils, flavor particles and other ingredients in vaping products.
“We don’t know enough about the aerosol that vaping produces in terms of the short and longer-term health impacts,” said Schuchat. “It may indeed be that the process itself is risky.”
Many patients reported vaping THC from marijuana, but Schuchat and state health officials have cautioned that some said they only vaped nicotine.
One theory is that counterfeiters started adding something new to knock-off vape products this year. Lab tests of some of the suspect vape products found vitamin E acetate. That lines up with what’s known about the additives some counterfeiters are using to “cut” THC oil.
Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Donald Trump stood before world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and rejected “globalism” and liberal immigration policies while exhorting the world to act against Iran’s “bloodlust.” His speech and subsequent meetings had to compete with news from Washington that the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.
In his address, Trump took aim at China, Venezuela and what he called a “growing cottage industry” of radical activists intent on pushing for open borders that harm national security and sovereignty. In a later meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he fended off fresh questions from reporters about his attempts to press Ukraine’s president to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden.
As he spoke to the General Assembly, Trump lambasted the World Trade Organization for giving China preferential treatment that he said was undeserved. He slammed socialism for bringing ruin to Venezuela. But he reserved much of his ire for Iran, which he called “one of the greatest threats” to the planet.
“Not only is Iran the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, but Iran’s leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen,” Trump told world leaders. “All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran’s bloodlust.”
Back in Washington, talk of impeachment has been growing among congressional Democrats since it was revealed that Trump ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call in which he pressured the Eastern European nation’s leader to investigate Biden’s family.
Trump, facing reporters’ questions about Ukraine during his meeting with Johnson, said there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with Ukraine’s president, which he said were aimed at fighting corruption. He later tweeted that the government on Wednesday would release a transcript of his talk with the Ukrainian president showing it was a “totally appropriate call.”
It was a remarkable split-screen dynamic, Trump using the global spotlight to push his “America First,” go-it-alone foreign policy approach even as Democrats debated his political future. Later in the day, when Trump was secluded at Trump Tower, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.
Trump quickly tweeted in response: “Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage.”
The Trump administration’s hard-line Iran policy got a boost on Monday from Britain, France and Germany, which blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month and said the time had come to negotiate a new deal with Tehran to replace the landmark 2015 nuclear accord from which Trump withdrew last year.
U.S. officials said they hope the new European stance would galvanize opposition to Iran and boost the “maximum pressure” campaign that the administration has pursued by increasing sanctions on the Islamic republic. There had been speculation, fueled by Trump himself, that he might meet in New York with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but officials said that prospect was increasingly unlikely, particularly after the joint statement from Britain, France and Germany.
The president met separately with France’s Emmauel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel, both of whom have been urging Trump to meet with Rouhani while the two are in the same city.
“If he (Rouhani) leaves the country without meeting with President Trump this is a lost opportunity,” Macron told reporters as he and Rouhani met with Johnson.
Rouhani, for his part, said he’d consider meeting “at any level” to explore what the Trump administration seeks in a nuclear deal — but not until sanctions against his country are lifted. He downplayed any imminent diplomatic breakthrough but added: “No one knows what America will do tomorrow.”
Trump, however, did raise the possibility of a breakthrough, in comments while meeting with Iraq’s prime minister.
“They would like to negotiate,” he said. “We haven’t really worked that out. They’re here. We’re here, but we have not agreed to that yet.”
He said both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were trying to arrange a meeting. “We have a lot of people involved. A lot of people would like to get us to the table. We’ll see what happens, but so far we have not agreed to a meeting.”
In his speech, the president implored the world’s leaders to prioritize their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organizations and alliances.
“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations,” Trump told a murmuring crowd at the General Assembly. “Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over.”
Trump’s speech was greeted with tepid applause from the world leaders. A sharp contrast to his fiery rally speeches, Trump on Tuesday adopted a more somber demeanor. He grasped the podium throughout his address, his voice at times so soft it would have been hard to hear without microphones. For an extended stretch, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sat in the audience with his eyes closed, appearing asleep.
Though denouncing Iran’s aggression, Trump did not explicitly blame Tehran for recent strikes against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied orchestrating the attack, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has deemed “an act of war.”
Britain, France and Germany joined the United States on Monday in blaming Iran for the attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, for his part, pointed to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and insisted: “If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery.”
Trump urged Tehran to follow the example set by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, even though the autocrat continues to hold a tight grip on his nuclear weapons.
Trump, who has met with Kim for a pair of summits and a historic step into North Korea, said this week that another meeting “could happen soon.” He provided few details, and it wasn’t clear what officials were doing behind the scenes to set up a meeting to break the diplomatic impasse over the North’s development of nuclear-armed missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.
“While anyone can make war, only the most courageous can choose peace,” said Trump, praising Kim.
He also delivered a bellicose warning to Venezuela. He denounced the government of Nicolás Maduro and declared that he awaited the day “when Venezuela will be free and when liberty will prevail throughout this hemisphere.” He called socialism “the wrecker of nations” and “destroyer of societies.”