Virginia marks pivotal moment when African slaves arrived
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Four hundred years after American slavery and democratic self-rule were born almost simultaneously in what became the state of Virginia, ceremonies will mark the arrival of enslaved Africans in the mid-Atlantic colony and seek healing from the legacy of bondage that still haunts the nation.
Yet the weekend ceremonies in Tidewater Virginia will unfold against the backdrop of rising white nationalism across the country, racist tweets by President Donald Trump, and a lingering scandal surrounding the state’s governor and a blackface photo.
The commemoration will include Sunday’s “Healing Day” on the Chesapeake Bay where two ships traded men and women from what’s now Angola for food and supplies from English colonists in August 1619. A bell will ring for four minutes, while churches across the country are expected to join in.
Virginia’s two U.S. senators and its governor will make remarks at a Saturday ceremony. And a family that traces its bloodline to those first Africans will hold a reflection at its cemetery on Friday.
“This moment means everything to folks like myself who are African American and to the folks on the continent of Africa as well,” said Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
“But it should mean something to everybody, regardless of race,” she added, “because it is a moment that defined the nation — what became the nation.”
Though little noted at the time, the arrival of the enslaved Africans in England’s first successful colony is now considered a pivotal moment in American history.
Montana among states without state-funded preschool
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana enters the upcoming school year back among the handful of states without publicly funded preschool, and the unions and education groups that are otherwise staunch allies of Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock are a big reason why his fledgling pre-kindergarten program fizzled.
The state briefly broke from those ranks with a 2017 budget item that provided funding for preschool programs through 10 school districts and seven private providers. Bullock, who is now running for the Democratic nomination for president, touted it as a major win for one of his top priorities of his final term: early childhood education.
He also said it would be the beginning of a statewide program that would ultimately help boost graduation rates, lead to better and higher-paying jobs and lift Montana from being one of just six states — including Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota and New Hampshire — that don’t spend public money on preschool.
Eric Feaver, a Democratic Party activist and president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, said he would have opposed the last-minute budget item if he’d had the chance.
So when Bullock’s priority list for his final legislative session this year included pushing an expansion of the pre-kindergarten program through the Republican-dominated Legislature, Feaver and others were wary.
The governor’s $22 million preschool package failed to get a committee vote during the 2019 session so Bullock backed a compromise — a Republican bill to spend $15 million over two years on both private and public preschools.
And this time, Feaver and others, such as School Administrators of Montana Executive Director Kirk Miller, lobbied against the governor.
Man convicted in parking lot shooting of black man
A white Florida man who told detectives he had a “pet peeve” about illegal parking in handicapped spots was convicted late Friday of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.
Six jurors deliberated for six hours in Clearwater before convicting Michael Drejka for the July 19, 2018, death of Markeis McGlockton. Drejka, who could get 30 years, looked down after the verdict was read then wiped his brow with a blue handkerchief. The 49-year-old Drejka was ordered held without bond until his sentencing in October. He stared straight ahead as he was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.
The verdict came about a half-hour after jurors sent out a note saying they were confused by the state’s self-defense law. Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone told them all he could do is reread it for them.
The lengthy statute generally says a shooting is justified if a reasonable person under those circumstances would believe they are in danger of death or great bodily harm. But it also says the shooter could not have instigated the altercation.
Members of McGlockton’s family wept as the verdict was read and hugged and shook hands with the prosecutors after court was adjourned.
“This conviction doesn’t bring our son back, but it does give us some sense of justice because far too often the criminal justice system fails us by allowing people who take the lives of unarmed Black people to walk free as though their lives meant nothing,” McGlockton’s mother, Monica Robinson, said in a statement. “We are hopeful that this conviction will be a brick in the road to changing the culture of racism here in Florida.”
— Associated Press
New ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ footage debuts at D23
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy says that “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker” is going to be an incredibly good time.
Nearly 7,000 people got a look Saturday at a new poster and some new footage from the film at the Walt Disney Co.’s biannual D23 fan convention in Anaheim.
The film which opens in theaters nationwide Dec. 20 closes out the over 40-year-old Skywalker saga. Kennedy was joined on the convention stage by writer-director J.J. Abrams and stars including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels.
R2-D2 evoked the most applause from the excited audience.
Abrams said that the late Carrie Fisher is also part of “Episode IX” thanks to unused footage from “Episode VII.”