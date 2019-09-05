Grazing expo workshops, field tour set

EPHRAIM — Utah State University Extension is hosting a three-day Central Utah Grazing Expo featuring two days of workshops with vendor trade shows followed by a field tour. Admission is free, but registration is requested.
The workshops with trade show will be presented in Ephraim and Salina. Producers and agency personnel are encouraged to attend and can choose which day to participate in the workshops. Lunch is included each day for registered attendees.
To RSVP for the event, send email to usurangelandext@gmail.com. For more information, call Matt Palmer, USU Extension at (435) 283-3472.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, registration in Ephraim begins at 8 a.m., then workshops and trade show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Greenwood Student Center, 150 College Avenue, on Snow College campus.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, registration in Salina begins at 8 a.m., then workshops and trade show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Blackhawk Arena, 800 South Equestrian Lane.
The field tour will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and participants will carpool in 4x4 vehicles from the Blackhawk Arena.
Workshop presentations will cover grazing management during drought recovery, range monitoring, resource improvement programs for producers, and vaccination program information. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with the sponsoring partners of the trade show and meet various vendors.
The field tour will showcase post-fire range recovery, water delivery improvement programs, and firsthand monitoring experience. Field tour stops will include juniper chaining, rangeland reseeding, off-site water systems, juniper lop and scatter and riparian visit.
Sponsors and vendors include U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF), Utah Watershed Restoration Initiative (UWRI), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Utah Association of Conservation Districts (UACD), Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Utah State University Extension.