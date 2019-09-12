NSHS Homecoming week set Sept. 16-21

MT. PLEASANT— “We Are The North” is the theme announced by the North Sanpete High School (NSHS) student body officers and administration for Homecoming week at NSHS. The festivities begin on Monday, Sept. 16 and run until Saturday, Sept. 21. All are encouraged to join with the high school to celebrate and have some fun.
This year’s Homecoming Royalty has been announced and Tawnee Allen will serve as queen; and her attendants are: Siri Huntington, junior; Paige Ison, sophomore; and Hope Shelley, freshman.
Monday, Sept. 16
The celebration begins with “Hat Day” when students and various clubs and organizations will be spending a couple of hours in the afternoon decorating the windows of participating businesses around town. The decorated windows will be judged by high school staff for creativity and design.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Tuesday is “Tacky Tourist Tuesday” day. The girl’s tennis team will be away playing matches against the Union Lady Cougars while the girls’ soccer team will travel to Lindon to take on the Maeser Prep Lions.
The volleyball team plays against Manti that evening, at 6:30 p.m., at NSHS. After the matches there will be a “Toast the Templars” French toast party. The toast will be free if the match was attended, or for a small cost if coming later.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Wednesday is “Fake an Injury Day”. In the morning the Cross Country Track team will travel to compete at Carbonville Golf Course in Price.
In the evening, at 6 p.m., the annual Powderpuff football game between the junior and senior girls will take place on the football field. It will also be movie night to see “Spiderman” at 8 p.m., at the Basin Drive-In. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. There is an admission fee.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Thursday is “Fake Mustache Day.” It will be a busy day for sports as the boys golf team will travel to compete at Palisade Golf Course in Sterling. The girl’s tennis team faces off against Juab High at home that afternoon. The volleyball team will compete at American Leadership Academy (ALA) in Spanish Fork.
Then at 4 p.m. the girls’ soccer team takes on ALA on the NSHS soccer field. The Junior Varsity and freshmen football teams will be out of town playing games against at ALA. Meanwhile in Mt. Pleasant, at 6 p.m., the Powerstuff Volleyball takes place in the NSHS main gym.
Friday, Sept. 20
Friday is “Spirit Day – RED OUT (Game Day Shirt)”. That morning, from 9-10 a.m., the seniors will have a meeting. At the same time, the other students will be involved in a Hawk Strong Service Project. At 12:15 p.m., a homecoming assembly will be held.
After lunch, there will be parade preparations followed by the homecoming parade which begins at 4 p.m. and starts at 300 North and travels south along State Street. There is a tailgate party at 5:30 p.m., in the school parking lot, followed by the Homecoming Football Game at 7 p.m., against American Leadership Academy.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The final event takes place with the Homecoming Dance, from 8:30-11 p.m., at North Sanpete High School, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant. It is boy’s choice and semi-formal dress for the occasion. There is an admission fee.