Progression course for teens set to begin March 4

MT. PLEASANT— Utah’s Progression Course for teens, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), will be held on Wednesdays, March 4 thru April 8, at 5:30 p.m., at North Sanpete High School in the freshman academy room, 390 East 700 South, Mt. Pleasant.
There are no fees to participate but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Vickie Anderson (435) 851-0220 or email vsjanderson@gmail.com.
Progression is a six-week course for teens ages 13 – 18 who have emotional or mental health concerns.
Each class lasts two-and-a-half hours, and is designed to be taught at the same time as Basics, a NAMI course for parents of youth with mental health conditions. The Basics course is offered free online.
Progression is taught by young adults who first experienced mental health conditions as teens. Because the teachers have first-hand knowledge, teens are able to develop a connection and trust much more quickly.
In a safe, supportive environment the teens meet teens with mental health concerns, and learn all about mental illness including causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and tips for leading a full, enriching life with a mental health condition.
The classes are taught through readings, interactive games and small group discussions with time for reflection. In addition, learning happens through video clips, phone apps, structured internet searches, easy art projects, journaling, music, coloring and much more. Built into the course is plenty of time for sharing and learning from one-another.
Participant perspectives
“I gained so much insight and I looked forward to the classes every week. I thought I knew a lot about mental health but I learned so much.”
“It was a great class. I especially loved meeting others with similar experiences.”
Advocates needed
Persons who would like to make a difference and reach out as mental health advocates are encouraged to contact NAMI. There is a great need of people who would like to reach out and be involved at any level.
For more information, contact Vickie Anderson at (435) 851-0220 or email vsjanderson@gmail.com.