USU Crop School set in Ephraim Feb. 12

EPHRAIM— Utah State University (USU) Extension will present a Crop School from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Feb. 12, at the Snow College Greenwood Student Center, 250 East 100 North, Ephraim. Admission is free, but seating reservations are requested. Lunch will be provided by IFA.
To take advantage of this rare opportunity to hear from seasoned agriculture specialists from USU’s main campus in Logan, RSVP by calling the Sanpete County Extension Office at (435) 283-3472.
Sanpete County harvests over 163,000 tons of hay on 39,000 acres each year, ranking fifth in hay production in Utah. Hay is the most prominent crop grown in Central Utah.
These crops require fertilizer to continue to be productive. With so many fertilizer options available, it is difficult to determine which product will bring the best results.
Crop School is presented to teach local farmers about the many fertilizer options and how to determine the best product for their hay fields. This program is for anyone who grows hay or grain crops. USU Extension Specialists will be on hand to teach and answer questions.
Many other questions will be answered, such as: “How much Nitrogen fertilizer do I need on my oats and barley after I plow down my old stand of Alfalfa?” and “What is the best way to control alfalfa weevil and aphids?”
Crop School is a free program sponsored by Snow College and IFA Country Stores.