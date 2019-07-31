Western Horse 4-H Program, show presents the best in Sanpete County

The Western Horse 4-H program will present their best animals and exhibitors during the Sanpete County Fair horse show on Saturday, Aug. 17. Exhibitors and their rides register at 8 a.m., horse tests at 8:30 a.m., followed by the horse show promptly at 9 a.m., in the fairgrounds arena. Admission is free.
About Western Horse 4-H Program
The Western Horse 4-H program is designed to assist young people by combining several areas of knowledge about horses, with skills and techniques in riding during various events.
Each exhibitor has a horse project that they practice and show with for the season, working to consistently improve both knowledge and skill while having fun doing so.
There are three age divisions: Junior (age 8 and completion of third through fifth grade), Intermediate (completion of sixth through eighth grade), and Senior (completion of ninth through 12th grade).
The 4-H horse show consists of seven events: a written test, three judged events, and three timed speed events. Showmanship/halter and horsemanship are the same every season for judged events with the third event being on a rotation every two years.
The current rotational judged event is ranch riding. In the timed speed events, poles and barrels are run every year, with the third event also being on a two-year rotation. The current rotational speed event is known as key hole.
In Sanpete County, there are four 4-H horse shows during the season. The fourth show is part of the Sanpete County Fair. Consistent growth in the number of participants has been seen over the last few years, with this year really seeing a large increase.
The Western Horse 4-H Program has a horse council consisting of five members: Muria Everitt, chairperson; Deric Everitt, co-chair; Shauna Stevens, vice-chair; Nicole Malstrom, secretary; and Randee Jaques, treasurer.
The council is available to help others with this program. Currently the council sets up, runs the shows and gladly accepts all volunteer help from family and friends of participants.
There is a lot of fun and enjoyment to be had by watching the youth learn and grow, as well as by developing great friendships with youth throughout the county. It truly is a great program to be a part of.
Anyone interested in participating or in volunteering is encouraged to contact the Ephraim USU Extension office at (435) 283-3472.