BYU football beat writer Jared Lloyd evaluates the performance of every position group and the coaches from Saturday’s BYU-Idaho State game at LaVell Edwards Stadium:
Quarterback
Zach Wilson was OK for his return to the field. He had some excellent throws like the long touchdown pass to Talon Shumway and the deep ball to Micah Simon that was called back by a penalty, but he also had a number of mis-throws. He has quite a ways to go to get back to full form.
Grade: C+
Running back
Sione Finau was the workhorse (102 yards on 16 carries and one TD) with Jackson McChesney getting some opportunities as well. The Cougar run game ended up gaining 204 yards with three touchdowns, which was a passable performance, but not a phenomenal one.
Grade: B-
Offensive line
The Cougars had a lot of false start and holding penalties in the first half that kept the home team from getting in rhythm. Things got better later in the game but this unit would’ve loved to execute a lot more cleanly.
Grade: C+
Tight ends/receivers
The Cougars were led by the performances of seniors Talon Shumway and Micah Simon, both of whom got in the end zone. Keanu Hill came in late and showed some signs of the player he might become in the future.
Grade: A-
Defensive line
The Cougar first string played a pretty solid game during its time on the field, only allowing the Bengals to get a single field goal. The backups made some mistakes but still limited the points.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
The starting linebackers usually got in the holes in the run game and forced Idaho State to get the ball out faster than it wanted to on some of the blitzes. The backups did get gashed for the one long TD run but the Bengals finished with only 271 total yards.
Grade: B-
Secondary
The BYU secondary got tipped-ball interceptions by Austin Lee (who returned it for a touchdown) and Dayan Ghanwoloku. Chris Wilcox made a nice play to tip the first pass in the air. In general, the Cougar defenders were in pretty good positions.
Grade: A-
Special teams
The Cougar special teams got a big play from Kyle Griffitts when he pushed the punt blocker in the way of the punter, resulting in a short field for the Cougars. BYU did have another missed field goal by Jake Oldroyd.
Grade: B-
Coaching
Kalani Sitake and his staff probably weren’t happy with all of the penalties and the slow start offensively. Still, BYU didn’t ever allow the outcome to be in doubt and that shows the team was prepared enough.
Grade: C+