Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.
1. No. 8 Utah (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12 South)
Results: Bye
Game On: Saturday vs. UCLA (4-5 overall, 4-2 Pac-12 South), 6 p.m. MT (FOX)
What’s Up? UCLA has been idle since a 31-14 win against Colorado on Nov. 2. … The Utes are 6-11 all-time against the Bruins but have won three straight in the series, including a 41-10 victory in Pasadena last year.
2. No. 19 Boise State (8-1 overall, 5-0 MWC Mountain)
Results: Wyoming missed the game-tying field goal in overtime and Boise State escaped with a 20-17 victory at home.
Game On: Saturday vs. New Mexico (2-7 overall, 0-5 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
What’s Up? New Mexico’s scheduled game against Air Force on Saturday was postponed due to the death of Lobos defensive lineman Nahje Flowers on Tuesday. … The Broncos are 7-1 all-time against New Mexico and won last year’s game 45-14 in Albuquerque.
3. Washington (6-4 overall, 3-4 Pac-12 North)
Results: Salvon Ahmed ran for a career-high 174 yards and two touchdowns and Washington ended a two-game losing streak with a 19-7 victory against Oregon State.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Washington is bowl eligible after its eighth straight victory over Oregon State. … The Huskies have never lost three games in a row under Chris Peterson. … Washington returns to action on Nov. 23 at Colorado.
4. USC (6-4 overall, 5-2 Pac-12 South)
Results: Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and Christian Rector had the clinching interception with 25 seconds left as USC held off Arizona State 31-26.
Game On: Saturday at Cal (5-4 overall, 2-4 Pac-12 North), 9 p.m. MT (FS1)
What’s Up? Devon Modster passed for a career-high three touchdowns and ran for another as Cal beat Washington State 33-20 to break a four-game losing streak. … Last year Cal snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Trojans with a 15-14 win in Los Angeles.
5. San Diego State (7-2 overall, 4-2 MWC West)
Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego
Results: Nevada scored on a 1-yard run by Devonte Lee to take a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for the 17-13 upset of San Diego State.
Game On: Friday vs. Fresno State (4-5 overall, 2-3 MWC West), 7:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Ronnie Rivers ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Fresno State in a 37-35 loss at home to Utah State. … The Aztecs lead the series with Fresno State 29-25-4 but the Bulldogs won last year’s meeting 23-14 in Fresno.
6. Tennessee (5-5 overall, 3-3 SEC East)
Results: Jarrett Gaurantano threw two third-quarter touchdown passes and Tennessee preserved a 17-14 win against Kentucky with a late goal-line stand.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up: Tennessee – which has won three straight games — came back to beat Kentucky after trailing by 13 points, the largest deficit it has overcome since a 42-41 double overtime win against Georgia Tech in 2017. … The Volunteers return to action on Nov. 23 at Missouri
7. Toledo (6-3 overall, 3-2 MAC West)
Results: Shakif Seymour rushed 28 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Toledo stuffed a late two-point conversion attempt in a 35-33 win against Kent State.
Game On: Thursday vs. Northern Illinois (3-6 overall, 2-3 MAC West), 6 p.m. MT (ESPN2)
What’s Up? Northern Illinois is coming off a 48-10 loss to Central Michigan on Nov. 2. … NIU beat Toledo 38-15 at home last season.
8. Utah State (5-4 overall, 4-1 MWC Mountain)
Results: Jordan Love passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns and Dominik Eberle kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give Utah State a 37-35 win against Fresno State.
Game On: Saturday vs. Wyoming (6-3 overall, 3-2 MWC Mountain), 2 p.m. MT (ESPNU)
What’s Up? Wyoming fell in overtime to Boise State 20-17, the fifth time this season at the Broncos have won when tied or trailing at halftime. ... Utah State leads the overall series with Wyoming 39-26-4 and the two teams have split the past four meetings.
9. Liberty (6-4 overall)
Results: Stephen Calvert completed 27 of 45 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns to keep Liberty close, but the Flames fell at BYU 31-24.
Game On: Bye
What’s Up? Antonio Gandy-Golden caught 10 passes for 162 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, in Liberty’s 31-24 loss at BYU. … The Flames are off until Nov. 23, when they travel to Virginia
10. South Florida (4-5 overall, 2-3 AAC East)
Results: A 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Sam Franklin sparked the Temple defense in a 17-7 win against South Florida.
Game On: Saturday vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (8-1 overall, 5-0 AAC East), 5 p.m. MT (CBSSN)
What’s Up? No. 20 Cincinnati got two touchdown passes from Desmond Ridder and two scoring runs from Michael Warren II to remain the only unbeaten team in AAC play with a 48-3 win against UConn. … The Bearcats lead the overall series with South Florida 9-7 and won 35-23 in Cincinnati last season.
11. UMass (1-9 overall)
Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst
Results: UMass surrendered 498 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in a 63-7 loss to Army.
Game On: Saturday at Northwestern (1-8 overall, 0-7 Big Ten West), 10 a.m. MT
What’s Up? UMass has given up 69, 56, 63 and 63 points in its past four games, all losses. … Northwestern lost to Purdue 24-22 when J.D. Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal with three seconds to play.
12. Idaho State (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Sky)
Results: Three turnovers and 427 passing yards by Eastern Washington were too much for Idaho State to overcome in a 48-5 loss for the Bengals.
Game On: Saturday at BYU, 1 p.m. MT (BYUtv)
What’s Up? BYU is 5-0 against Idaho State all-time and won the last meeting 59-13 in Provo in 2013. … The Cougars have four players from Idaho on their roster:Senior linebacker Sam Baldwin (Rexburg), junior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (Pocatello) and freshmen defensive backs Hayden Livingston (Rigby) and Morgan Pyper (Idaho Falls).