Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker knocks the ball loose against BYU tight end Matt Bushman (89) in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

 Tyler Tate

Here’s our weekly ranking of BYU’s 2019 opponents with a look at their schedules and matchups.

1. No. 8 Utah (8-1 overall, 5-1 Pac-12 South)

Results: Bye

Game On: Saturday vs. UCLA (4-5 overall, 4-2 Pac-12 South), 6 p.m. MT (FOX)

What’s Up? UCLA has been idle since a 31-14 win against Colorado on Nov. 2. … The Utes are 6-11 all-time against the Bruins but have won three straight in the series, including a 41-10 victory in Pasadena last year.

2. No. 19 Boise State (8-1 overall, 5-0 MWC Mountain)

Results: Wyoming missed the game-tying field goal in overtime and Boise State escaped with a 20-17 victory at home.

Game On: Saturday vs. New Mexico (2-7 overall, 0-5 MWC Mountain), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

What’s Up? New Mexico’s scheduled game against Air Force on Saturday was postponed due to the death of Lobos defensive lineman Nahje Flowers on Tuesday. … The Broncos are 7-1 all-time against New Mexico and won last year’s game 45-14 in Albuquerque.

3. Washington (6-4 overall, 3-4 Pac-12 North)

Results: Salvon Ahmed ran for a career-high 174 yards and two touchdowns and Washington ended a two-game losing streak with a 19-7 victory against Oregon State.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? Washington is bowl eligible after its eighth straight victory over Oregon State. … The Huskies have never lost three games in a row under Chris Peterson. … Washington returns to action on Nov. 23 at Colorado.

4. USC (6-4 overall, 5-2 Pac-12 South)

Results: Kedon Slovis threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and Christian Rector had the clinching interception with 25 seconds left as USC held off Arizona State 31-26.

Game On: Saturday at Cal (5-4 overall, 2-4 Pac-12 North), 9 p.m. MT (FS1)

What’s Up? Devon Modster passed for a career-high three touchdowns and ran for another as Cal beat Washington State 33-20 to break a four-game losing streak. … Last year Cal snapped a 14-game losing streak against the Trojans with a 15-14 win in Los Angeles.

5. San Diego State (7-2 overall, 4-2 MWC West)

Plays BYU: Nov. 30 in San Diego

Results: Nevada scored on a 1-yard run by Devonte Lee to take a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter and held on for the 17-13 upset of San Diego State.

Game On: Friday vs. Fresno State (4-5 overall, 2-3 MWC West), 7:30 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Ronnie Rivers ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns for Fresno State in a 37-35 loss at home to Utah State. … The Aztecs lead the series with Fresno State 29-25-4 but the Bulldogs won last year’s meeting 23-14 in Fresno.

6. Tennessee (5-5 overall, 3-3 SEC East)

Results: Jarrett Gaurantano threw two third-quarter touchdown passes and Tennessee preserved a 17-14 win against Kentucky with a late goal-line stand.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up: Tennessee – which has won three straight games — came back to beat Kentucky after trailing by 13 points, the largest deficit it has overcome since a 42-41 double overtime win against Georgia Tech in 2017. … The Volunteers return to action on Nov. 23 at Missouri

7. Toledo (6-3 overall, 3-2 MAC West)

Results: Shakif Seymour rushed 28 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Toledo stuffed a late two-point conversion attempt in a 35-33 win against Kent State.

Game On: Thursday vs. Northern Illinois (3-6 overall, 2-3 MAC West), 6 p.m. MT (ESPN2)

What’s Up? Northern Illinois is coming off a 48-10 loss to Central Michigan on Nov. 2. … NIU beat Toledo 38-15 at home last season.

8. Utah State (5-4 overall, 4-1 MWC Mountain)

Results: Jordan Love passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns and Dominik Eberle kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give Utah State a 37-35 win against Fresno State.

Game On: Saturday vs. Wyoming (6-3 overall, 3-2 MWC Mountain), 2 p.m. MT (ESPNU)

What’s Up? Wyoming fell in overtime to Boise State 20-17, the fifth time this season at the Broncos have won when tied or trailing at halftime. ... Utah State leads the overall series with Wyoming 39-26-4 and the two teams have split the past four meetings.

9. Liberty (6-4 overall)

Results: Stephen Calvert completed 27 of 45 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns to keep Liberty close, but the Flames fell at BYU 31-24.

Game On: Bye

What’s Up? Antonio Gandy-Golden caught 10 passes for 162 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown, in Liberty’s 31-24 loss at BYU. … The Flames are off until Nov. 23, when they travel to Virginia

10. South Florida (4-5 overall, 2-3 AAC East)

Results: A 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Sam Franklin sparked the Temple defense in a 17-7 win against South Florida.

Game On: Saturday vs. No. 17 Cincinnati (8-1 overall, 5-0 AAC East), 5 p.m. MT (CBSSN)

What’s Up? No. 20 Cincinnati got two touchdown passes from Desmond Ridder and two scoring runs from Michael Warren II to remain the only unbeaten team in AAC play with a 48-3 win against UConn. … The Bearcats lead the overall series with South Florida 9-7 and won 35-23 in Cincinnati last season.

11. UMass (1-9 overall)

Plays BYU: Nov. 23 in Amherst

Results: UMass surrendered 498 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in a 63-7 loss to Army.

Game On: Saturday at Northwestern (1-8 overall, 0-7 Big Ten West), 10 a.m. MT

What’s Up? UMass has given up 69, 56, 63 and 63 points in its past four games, all losses. … Northwestern lost to Purdue 24-22 when J.D. Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal with three seconds to play.

12. Idaho State (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Sky)

Results: Three turnovers and 427 passing yards by Eastern Washington were too much for Idaho State to overcome in a 48-5 loss for the Bengals.

Game On: Saturday at BYU, 1 p.m. MT (BYUtv)

What’s Up? BYU is 5-0 against Idaho State all-time and won the last meeting 59-13 in Provo in 2013. … The Cougars have four players from Idaho on their roster:Senior linebacker Sam Baldwin (Rexburg), junior offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (Pocatello) and freshmen defensive backs Hayden Livingston (Rigby) and Morgan Pyper (Idaho Falls).

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

