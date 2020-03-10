Springville softball vs. Timpview 3
Springville pitcher McKenna Thomas throws a pitch during the 7-0 Red Devil win over Timpview in the 5A elimination game in Springville on May 16, 2019.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Mckenna Thomas

Junior pitcher

Springville

The Red Devil softball team had a busy weekend in St. George and have already played six games, tallying a 4-2 record with two 1-run losses. Leading the way offensively and defensively was Mckenna Thomas.

The junior currently leads the state in home runs with four dingers as she has tallied eight hits and eight RBI. She has also pitched 26 innings with a 2.39 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

Thomas has already proven she is the type of player who can carry her team on her back at times. If she continues to improve and stays healthy, she’s going to make Springville a difficult team to beat this spring.

Maeser boys soccer vs. Emery 1
Maeser forward Wesley Hadfield (7) kicks the ball during the 2-1 Lion home win over Emery in the 3A first round on May 1, 2019.

Wesley Hadfield

Senior forward

Maeser

The Lion boys soccer team is coming off a really good year in 2019 and got off to a strong start last week. Senior Wesley Hadfield’s offensive prowess was a big reason for Maeser’s success.

Hadfield started the season by tallying a pair of goals in the 6-0 Lion win over Providence Hall, then matched it by putting in two more goals in Maeser’s 5-2 victory over Juab.

Hadfield and junior Jaxson Clubb (who also scored four goals last week) give the Lions a dynamic scoring combo that will be a handful for opposing teams to contain all year long.

