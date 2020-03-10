Mckenna Thomas
Junior pitcher
Springville
The Red Devil softball team had a busy weekend in St. George and have already played six games, tallying a 4-2 record with two 1-run losses. Leading the way offensively and defensively was Mckenna Thomas.
The junior currently leads the state in home runs with four dingers as she has tallied eight hits and eight RBI. She has also pitched 26 innings with a 2.39 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
Thomas has already proven she is the type of player who can carry her team on her back at times. If she continues to improve and stays healthy, she’s going to make Springville a difficult team to beat this spring.
Wesley Hadfield
Senior forward
Maeser
The Lion boys soccer team is coming off a really good year in 2019 and got off to a strong start last week. Senior Wesley Hadfield’s offensive prowess was a big reason for Maeser’s success.
Hadfield started the season by tallying a pair of goals in the 6-0 Lion win over Providence Hall, then matched it by putting in two more goals in Maeser’s 5-2 victory over Juab.
Hadfield and junior Jaxson Clubb (who also scored four goals last week) give the Lions a dynamic scoring combo that will be a handful for opposing teams to contain all year long.