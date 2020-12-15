SARATOGA SPRINGS — Considering its size and depth, Westlake coach Nate Carling believes his team can wear down most opponents.
On Tuesday, in an 81-70 win over Timpanogos, Carling was proven right, albeit with perhaps a bit of a push that way by virtue of an impassioned halftime speech.
Trailing the visiting Timberwolves 31-29 at the break, Carling wasn’t exactly satisfied with his team’s performance to that point, and let his players know clearly as much.
“I got after them a bit,” Carling confirmed. “We just didn’t have enough energy, and I think a lot of that may have come from Timpanogos play zone, which we haven’t gone against much, but I’m proud of how they adjusted in that second half. I didn’t like our mindset.”
Of all the players heading Carling’s halftime message, it was perhaps Kaleb Furey who heard it loudest, considering the work he put in during the third quarter. The senior guard scored 13 of his 16 points during the period, leading his team to a 54-51 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Furey proved aggressive on defense, and did his best work behind the arc, hitting on three 3-point attempts during that key eight minute stretch.
“Yeah, I guess Kaleb heard me,” Carling said. “He played with a lot of energy and sort of led our guys there in that third quarter. He was hitting shots and was very active. He had a good game for us. He’s a great athlete, and just turning him loose and letting him be an athlete — it worked out well for us.”
Taking much of Furey’s lead in the fourth quarter was 6-foot-9 center Hunter Phillips, who scored 15 of his team-high 25 points during the game’s final eight minutes, including the Thunder’s final seven. He topped it all off with a thunderous breakaway dunk with just under a minute left for the final two points scored in the game.
As is often the case, Phillips was complemented well by Keilen Torkonoo, who finished with 10 points.
“With those two guys, along with our depth, we feel that we can wear a lot of teams down,” Carling said. “And I think you saw that in the second half. I think when we picked up our energy that we were able to really wear them down. But credit to Timpanogos. That’s a great team and they were a real good test for us early.”
Timpanogos was led by Jackson Holcombe, who led all scorers with 27 points on the night.
“I knew we’d be in for a dog fight, and even though I was disappointed with how we came out, our second unit got us going, and that speaks to our depth,” Carling said. “But you’re going to get that from a great team like Timpanogos. They’re going to challenge you and make you respond, but fortunately our guys did respond tonight.”
With the win Westlake improves to 4-1 on the season while Timpanogos drops to 3-3.