Head coach: Willy Child (9th season)
2019 record: 6-4 overall, 3-3 Region 8 (4th)
Playoffs: Lost to Timpview 21-14 in 5A second round
Players to Watch: LB/TE Cole Clements, RB/LB Will Penrod, WR Zach Mitchell, OL Carlitos Cornejo, RB/DE Kevin Kolomalu, DB/RB Seth Rigtrup
Outlook: A senior-laden class has moved on but Child is confident the Red Devils will be a contender in 2020.
“We’re excited about the season and the hard work our players have put in under these crazy circumstances,” Child said. “We expect to compete for a region championship in a tough region and to play at Rice Eccles Stadium (in the state playoffs).”
Child said he has five or six players on both sides of the ball returning who earned playing time as sophomores in 2019.
“We are young and only have a few seniors that will start,” Child said. “We have a physical defensive line and offensive line and have players that can make big plays.”
Payton Murphy threw for 1,908 yards and 22 touchdowns last season but he’s moved on, as has big-time wide receiver Austin Mortensen (56 catches, 1,080 yards, 18 touchdowns). Junior Kade Dellamas will get an opportunity to play quarterback this season and the Red Devils hope he can develop some chemistry with big receivers such as 6-3 Cole Clements and 6-4 Zach Mitchell. Junior Carlitos Cornejo will anchor the offensive line and defensive end Kevin Kolomalu could have a big year on the defensive side.
Child said he believes Region 8 is wide open.
“Our region will be tough from top to bottom,” he said. “I think Salem Hill and Wasatch are two very good teams in our region. In the state, I like those guys are Brighton, Timpview, Orem, Lehi and Olympus.”
Perspective: Child said his team has made the best of the unusual circumstances due to COVID-19.
“Summer has been very different with guidelines, restrictions and uncertainty,” he said. “I think the players have appreciated and enjoyed football more this summer than ever before. They want to play and are excited for the season.”