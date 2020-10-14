Timpview volleyball continues surging with win over Lehi

Region 7 volleyball is very competitive and Timpview earning a win over Lehi was big in regards to Timpview winning the league crown but also pushing toward the No. 1 ranking in the Class 5A RPI.
Since the RPI has been published Timpview has been No. 1 or No. 2, vacillating with Region 8 front-runner Salem Hills and fellow Region 7 rival Mountain View.
But this weekend and Tuesday night Timpview really helped itself.
In regards to Tuesday’s match, Timpview avenged an earlier loss to Lehi by defeating the Pioneers, 3-1 (26-24, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15) at the Thunderdome.
“It was important that we won this game against Lehi tonight,” Thunderbird head coach Charmay Lee said. “They are a super solid team and we don’t take them lightly when they come into our gym.”
Region 7 boasts the defending 5A champs in Mountain View, traditional power Lehi and upstart Mountain Ridge. Orem and Timpanogos are also capable on any given night. But Lee likes the competition that league play brings.
“This region is tough,” Lee said. “I love it and I would have it no other way. I want it to be tough, I want it to be competitive.”
Timpview got a lot of good efforts starting off with the quarterback of the offense.
“Silina Damuni is always a consistent setter and she runs such a solid offense,” Lee said.
Lee also praised the steady passing of Teylor Leauanae, the explosive hitting of Taliah Lee and the blocking of Tricia Tua’one. Then in the final set Brielle Rueckert shined, getting a kill and serving two straight service aces to help the Thunderbirds finish off the Pioneers.
“She (Brielle) is awesome,” Lee said. “She’s been leading our team with middle blocker offense. She’s a big dominant threat and she’s humble and quiet, and one of the hardest workers on the team.”
Lehi was led by the play of Haylee Holker, Bailee Holland, Macey Faddis and Divine Faleao.
During the weekend, Timpview placed third at the Wasatch Volleyball Festival but was the highest finishing 5A school in the prestigious tournament hosted by Skyridge High School.
“The Skyridge head coach Deanna (Meyer) has run such an amazing tournament the last three years that I have been the head coach here,” Lee said. “She runs such a solid bracket and you get really good competition.”
In the tournament Timpview won all three of its matches in Friday’s pool play, then defeated Region 4’s Westlake and Bonneville (Idaho) in the morning before losing to Lone Peak, the top-ranked team in 6A, in the semifinals in a tough best-of-three match, 2-1.
The Thunderbirds showed their mettle, defeating the Knights 32-30 in the first set and losing 15-12 in third and final set against the large-school powerhouse.
Timpview will get a week’s reprieve from competition before it visits Timpanogos next Tuesday while Lehi hosts Mountain View on Wednesday.