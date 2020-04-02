Five 'Must-Haves' to ride the White Rim Trail

1. A permit from the National Parks Service

Alternative: Really, REALLY good mountain biking skills

A permit is required to camp overnight in any of the national parks and thus it is vital to plan early and be fortunate enough to get one of the few that are available. There are phenomenal riders who can do the entire 100-mile circuit in a single day but most should plan to spend a few days as they make their way around the rim. The campsites are spaced out and provide different scenic vistas.

2. Versatile preparation for the elements

The White Rim is in a remote area and that makes the weather unpredictable. Most of the time you need to be ready for the heat of the desert and thus need to have a lot of water. But it can also get cold at night and there is always the chance of thunderstorms. Hydration, sunscreen, warm gear and rain gear could all be needed on the same trip.

3. Proper biking equipment and knowledge

When you are riding 100 miles, your bike is a crucial piece of equipment. It could be a long way to walk if you end up with a broken chain or a flat tire and no way to fix it. Having people who know how to take care of things like brakes and derailleurs also can make a huge difference in completing the ride.

4. Plenty of support

It is possible to lug quite a bit of gear in a backpack, tied to the bike or toted on a trailer behind a bike but all of those will make the climbs extra difficult. Most have someone come along in a high-clearance vehicle to carry the supplies. When covering 40 or 50 miles in a day, it can be relieving to see snacks, extra water and supper rolling in behind you.

5. Great company

When you are on the trail for three days (or more), you are going to get tired, sore, hot/cold, and feel a combination of exhilaration and frustration. In those circumstances, you need people around you who you can enjoy all of the positives and negatives with, friends who are there for the full experience.

For more details, go the Canyonlands National Park website at www.nps.gov/cany/.