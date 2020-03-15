Coronavirus talk is rampant on the school playground, and many children are returning home frightened. Events like the Coronavirus pandemic provide a sobering opportunity for parents to reevaluate how they help their children cope with trauma. Traumatic events are those that are threatening to a child’s safety and can be scary, dangerous, or violent in nature. These may include physical abuse, emotional abuse, natural disasters, loss of a loved one, and witnessing or experiencing violence.
Having strong reactions immediately following a traumatic event is normal. Children may respond with fear, anxiety, sadness, guilt, confusion, and even anger. These reactions are influenced by how close a child was to the event, the child’s developmental level, and the amount of family and community support he or she received.
Children who have experienced a traumatic event are at an increased risk for psychological, behavioral, and academic problems. Parents can be extremely influential in their child’s perception of safety after a traumatic event. They should respond with care and compassion when a child experiences trauma. Here are some things parents can do to emotionally support their child after a traumatic event:
Encourage discussion
It can be difficult to talk about a traumatic event. But when parents initiate the conversation, it lets children know it is okay to talk about what has happened. Parents can start conversations by asking their children what they know or have heard. Model appropriate and healthy dialog. Stick with the facts and use simple explanations. By initiating the conversation this way, parents can provide age-appropriate facts and clarify any misconceptions.
Establish security
Predictability is a great way to reduce anxiety. When a child understands what is coming next, it helps them feel safe. Parents should try their best to be consistent and provide their child with a positive relationship. To the greatest extent possible, return to the normal daily routine. It may also be appropriate to monitor media exposure; sometimes media reports can be confusing and exacerbate feelings of unsafety. Relationships with reliable adults (e.g. parents, teachers, and coaches) can help children feel comforted and protected after a tragedy.
Model emotional regulation
Traumatic events can be overwhelming and bring about a host of emotions. One of the best ways a parent can help a child to manage their emotions is to help them accurately label the emotions they are experiencing. Identifying and labeling emotions can help reduce behavioral difficulties surrounding intense emotions.
Another strategy for managing emotions is deep breathing. Parents can encourage their children to breathe in through their nose slowly to a count of ten and exhale slowly out through their month. Deep breathing can help slow down physiological responses to intense emotions. By modeling appropriate coping strategies, parents can help children manage overwhelming emotions.
Practice patience
The effects of trauma may manifest in different ways and at different times. It’s important for parents to recognize that when children are experiencing traumatic anxiety, they may see an increase in defiant behaviors and moodiness. When this happens, the best course of action may be to offer children time to regroup and start fresh.
To help, parents can acknowledge their child’s feelings and check-in with them about the accuracy of their observations. It is okay to take a break and revisit the topic being discussed at a different time. Parents should not expect children to want to talk within any particular time frame. Children should be encouraged to express themselves and ask for help when needed.
Seek help
In the wake of a traumatic event, it may feel difficult or embarrassing to reach out for help. School psychologists are available to help parents find the best way to help their child. School psychologists have specialized training in education and mental health. They can help select appropriate social, emotional, and academic interventions. School psychologists, school counselors, and other educators can be key to providing the structured routine and sensitivity needed for a child who has experienced trauma.
Thankfully, most children who have experienced a traumatic event will recover with time. But sometimes children need specialized help from a qualified professional. Intervention is warranted when reactions to a traumatic event are prolonged and interfere with daily living.
If your child has experienced trauma, you can help by encouraging discussion, establishing security, modeling emotional regulation, practicing patience, and seeking help. However, these tips are not a substitution for professional assistance. If you have any questions about the level of support your child may need, seek consultation with a mental health professional or even your child’s pediatrician.
To find your local school psychologist, contact your child’s school principal or county school district office. For more information about supporting children when they have experienced a traumatic event, please visit the Utah Association of School Psychologists (http://uasp.wildapricot.org) or the National Association of School Psychologists (http://nasponline.org).