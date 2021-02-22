Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, has been talking about a sandbox at Utah’s State Capitol during this session and he is not referring to the type that children usually play in.
His bill, H.B. 217, would establish a regulatory sandbox, allowing new or established businesses to take innovations into the hypothetical sandbox. Inside the sandbox, these businesses would face little or no regulations from the state, but would still be subject to regulations for public safety, consumer safety and others not related to the state of Utah.
“I just love the concept of this bill,” Maloy said. “Where we live in Lehi, with the Silicon Slopes and these new businesses, and businesses looking to come into the state, the sandbox bill is going to create a new office within the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.”
That office would then be in charge of accepting applications for businesses to enter the sandbox while also involving an advisory board of various industry professionals to help decide who can enter the period of limited state regulations.
Upon approval, which would require all of the regulatory agencies to sign off, the business would have a year to work on this innovation with limited or no state regulations.
All of these checks and balances included in the bill will make sure that businesses are not able to take advantage of the sandbox or just using it to escape regulations.
“That could be the keystone to businesses being successful with a new piece of innovation,” Maloy said. “From a legislative point of view, it allows us to start looking at regulations very intelligently because these sandbox companies are going to bring data that will allow us to make sound decisions as it relates to legislation to eliminate regulations. In my mind, that’s what we want to do, eliminate regulations as much as possible.”
The biggest thing this bill would do for businesses in the state and Utah County is break down the barriers for entry.
Maloy added that this bill is also not just intended for startups, entrepreneurs and small businesses, but it will help them innovate in the state.
“Representative Maloy’s 217 Regulatory Sandbox bill is good for business,” Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Curtis Blair said. “It allows our established businesses to continue to innovate, but it especially supports start-ups and entrepreneurs by reducing barriers of entry, and in some cases, eliminating burdensome regulations that make it tough to bring new innovations to market. Utah Valley cities — Provo and Orem — were just recognized as the best economic performing cities in the nation by the Milken Institute. Business-friendly bills such as this will help Utah Valley and the state of Utah remain at the top of business-friendly states.”
There has been nothing but support for the bill in the state’s capital, according to Maloy, who said that everyone involved with the bill has participated with a positive attitude to make it a good bill for the state.
H.B. 217 is currently sitting on the state Senate’s third reading calendar, with a fiscal note of $350,000 needed to start the program with a website, staffing and a director to run the office. It has to be funded before the Senate will approve it, but Maloy said that once it is funded it will be passed out of the Senate and onto the governor’s desk.
Once signed by the governor, the bill will go into effect in May and the new office in GOED will begin putting the process together.
“I hope it will encourage businesses at all levels, but especially our entrepreneurs and small businesses, to innovate and to feel free to innovate,” Maloy said. “The state of Utah is a great place to innovate, start a business and market products. Number two, my desire is that we look forward to having fewer regulations in the state of Utah.”
The bill will keep Utah at the forefront of being a business-friendly state, according to Maloy. He added that this sandbox will be the first of its kind in the country, showing that the state is innovating new programs to continue on the path of fostering businesses and business growth.