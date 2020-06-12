A Lehi company secured its first patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of U.S. Patents for technology that has been years in the making.
Seek is a Utah County technology company focused on perfecting web-based augmented reality. The newly-issued patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of U.S. Patents has been in the works for over a year and verified to CEO and co-founder Jon Cheney that the technology Seek is working on is truly unique.
The father of four remained unaware of augmented reality until he discovered the Pokémon Go app, which allowed people to wander their homes and neighborhoods to catch Pokémon in real time.
“When augmented reality fell into my lap, I was immediately attracted to it and saw huge potential for it,” he said.
Cheney’s experience with Pokémon Go inspired him to adapt his company Treasure Canyon, a hiking and treasure hunting excursion business, to become an augmented reality scavenger hunt. With the new focus came a new name and brand: Seek.
The new company hosted treasure hunts using augmented reality, akin to Pokémon Go with real prizes. Instead of catching a Pokémon, users could “catch” Amazon gift cards or Maverick gas cards.
“It was a game of chance,” he said. “People would go around their neighborhoods and open treasure chests all day, and there were literally people ‘seeking’ for eight hours a day.”
Dozens of companies approached Seek for an opportunity to have their products as prizes within the treasure hunts, but as interest for Pokémon Go began to waiver, so did motivation from Seek’s advertisers, who were funding the prizes and development.
Companies were now looking for augmented reality technology that could reach people within their homes, and Cheney took on the challenge.
Although, Cheney said, it was definitely possible to hone augmented reality into an advertising tool for inside the home, there hadn’t yet been any conversation on where the content would be kept.
“We saw that void, and we said, ‘We should become the YouTube of AR,’” Cheney said.
Seek was on a mission to create a platform for user-generated content for people around the world to access and experience.
Without any hands-on experience, the average person would not be able to create content with augmented reality, however, and with no creators, there was no platform.
In order to remedy this problem, Seek’s team created ready-to-go templates that took out the difficult, technological aspect of creation but still allowed for creativity.
A couple of months after launching both the platform and the creator tools, the app wasn’t as successful as the company originally projected.
“It turned out that basically nobody knew what augmented reality was,” Cheney said. “We realized we were going to have to spend a ton of money to educate the market and get the app out into everybody’s hands.”
Unlike virtual reality, augmented reality uses live video of the surrounding area and alters aspects of it.
Cheney’s team calculated that it would take about $30 million to begin marketing and education efforts to the scale that they wanted to but the company couldn’t afford the price tag.
With only $25,000 left to it’s name, Seek was on the verge of closing its doors for good, having spent $3.5 million on the development of the app. To stay afloat, Seek said goodbye to 21 of its 25 employees and set out on a journey to secure funding.
In searching for answers, Cheney changed gears and began working on a cross-platform solution to help product companies.
While IKEA and Wayfair had similar augmented reality features within their apps, Cheney was looking to create a web-based option that allowed customers to see exactly what they were buying in a real-time and three-dimensional way.
Seek needed $20,000 each month for four months to keep its doors open while developing new technology. After securing the funding, the Seek team developed the technology in a matter of months.
A short time after its completion, the Seek team attended an e-commerce conference, introducing the new technology to attendees from around the globe. The company left the conference with 45 interested companies.
It was then that Cheney realized the technology needed to be patented.
It costs about $40,000 to obtain a patent in the U.S., and Seek was only just starting to make money, so Cheney applied for a provisional patent with a $1,000 fee and a 12-month deadline to apply for the real deal or risk losing the rights.
Just before the deadline was up, Seek filed for the patent and was granted its protections on May 26.
While months ago Seek was on the brink of collapse, the company has been incredibly lucrative in the e-commerce industry, working with large brand names such as Walmart, Vans, Lego and Nestle.
“Augmented reality is a really fragmented industry right now,” Cheney said. “We sit in the middle of the ecosystem as the glue that holds everything together.”
In partnering with online retailers, Seek has made a significant impact on not only how customers shop but also the revenue companies see. Nationally, Cheney said, 30% of all online purchases are returned, which costs companies a total of up to $1 trillion.
Companies that have used Seek’s web-based augmented reality technology and platform have seen a 25% decrease in returns and a 150% increase in conversion, Cheney said.