1929-2019
Lois June Balle Lundell, age 90, of Payson, Utah passed away on July 14, 2019. Lois June was born on June 2, 1929 in Payson, Utah to Leo Royal Balle and Alpha Rozena Madsen Balle. She graduated from Payson High School and was crowned Miss Payson in 1947. For over 25 years, she was employed as a secretary at Payson High School. After retiring, she chose to volunteer at Peteetneet Museum.
On February 25, 1948 she married Junior H Lundell in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Together they had 4 children.
Lois June loved spending time with her family, caring for her flowers, and keeping her yard looking nice. She was also an animal-lover and scrapbooker. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she served in numerous callings, both at the ward and stake levels and enjoyed serving others.
She is survived by her children JoAnn Bryan (Jonnie), Payson; daughter-in-law Carey Lundell, Payson; Jane Bott (Ed), Payson; Ryan B Lundell (Teresa), St. George; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-granddaughters; sister Elaine Taylor.
Lois June is preceded in death by her husband Junior, son Craig J Lundell, brothers Bob and Lynn Balle, sisters Zella Crump and Emma Rose Balle.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Spring Lake 1st Ward, 12625 South Spring Lake Road, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
