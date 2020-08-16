My bucket list just got shorter. There are some things that folks just need to see for themselves, and dinosaurs were one of those things for me.
I’ve lived long enough to have heard some pretty preposterous stories about where they came from and what happened to them. At first I thought they were a giant hoax, but the evidence piled up and movies made them more popular than they’d been in millions of years.
When I learned that there were huge dinosaur bone quarries where the bones were still partially embedded in their protective rock, I wanted to see and touch them for myself.
Scientists have postulated that, where there are thousands of fossilized bones piled together in rock near Dinosaur National Monument near Vernal, there was also a river long ago. Possibly a drought drove the animals to die along the riverbank. Scavengers feasted and dismembered the carcasses.
Then, a powerful flood came, and the bones and bits of the dead animals were washed down river. Log jams formed and piled up living, dying and dead dinosaurs. Plants and trees tangled with the bones, too.
But it wasn’t just bones. Some of the species left their footprints in the dense mud of the riverbeds. They were filled by finer sand and silt, but remained intact, one after the other as the mud and the silt turned to stone.
Time passed. Rivers and wind and shallow seas covered the bones with more silt. The pressure and water forced the minerals from the surrounding rock into the cells of the bones until there was no more organic matter left.
Centuries turned to millennia, and most of the dinosaurs couldn’t adjust and became extinct. More species appeared and disappeared as the climate perpetually changed. Sometimes desert, sometimes sea, sometimes grassland, tropical to arid and back again. The bones rested, hidden.
The ground was pushed up by faults. The water left and wind began the work on uncovering the jumble of animal bones. Layers of earth sheared off when rock layers changed positions, revealing the footprints of the long-dead creatures.
In 1909, paleontologist Earl Douglass was searching for fossils in the desert of eastern Utah for the Carnegie Museum. Wind and water had undone their own work, and the bones stuck up from the ground.
He began bringing others to see the giant relics immediately. A quarry was established, and six years later, in 1915, the Dinosaur National Monument was established.
There was no question that these were the bones of animals nobody had ever seen. Armored in plates of bones, armed with spikes and vicious teeth, gigantic in size, some skeletons were nearly intact. Others were jumbled and incomplete.
The site is a feast for my imagination. I’m so glad that paleontologists recognized the value of leaving some of the bones in situ.
Their placement in the earth helps scientists to guess their age. Carbon dating can’t be used without organic matter. Because some of the bones are undisturbed, new theories or ideas can still be tested in context.
The visitors’ center is built so that the wall filled with bones forms one wall. Giant spines, skulls, spikes, armor, claws, feet, leg bones, ribs and so forth stand as silent proof that the creatures once lived and died in that place.
A short 1-mile hike from the wall of bones follows a path where other bones protrude from the stone, out of doors. The assortment of bones is so plentiful that they can be left to weather away.
Partway around the path, there are petroglyphs made by the Fremont people only 900 years ago.
Nearby, just a 3-mile hike from a parking lot, on the shore of a man-made lake, clear, three-toed footprints progress, left, right, left, right. They are spaced 6 feet apart. They are jumbled in some areas and range from about 9 to 13 or 14 inches long. Even the prints of the claws are visible on some of them.
I love the fact that the U.S. has protected the site so that we can see, touch and photograph for ourselves. I can observe and postulate my own theories on their timelines and demise.
Only in America, God bless it.