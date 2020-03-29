It was in 1970 that the Autism Society held the first National Autism Awareness month in April. It was their effort to raise awareness and advocate for individuals diagnosed on the spectrum. Since that time, many more national and international organizations have continued the efforts to provide education to the community and resources for families and those with autism. This year also marks the thirteenth year since April became World Autism Awareness month.
We, in Utah Valley, have been fortunate for many years to have two highly anticipated autism awareness events near us. Unfortunately, this year both the UVU Autism Conference and the Uplift Celebration have been postponed until fall in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These are just two of probably hundreds of events that take place around the state, country and world that are focused on helping people with autism find their rightful place among us.
However, despite the delays or cancellations of many of these events, April will continue as Autism Awareness Month. “Autism Speaks” is an organization that was founded in 2005 by Bob and Suzanne Wright, grandparents of a child with autism. The organization is committed to ??increasing global understanding & acceptance of people with autism, being a catalyst for life-enhancing research breakthroughs, increasing early childhood screening & timely interventions, improving the transition to adulthood, and ensuring access to reliable information & services throughout the life span.
“Autism Speaks” is just one of many organizations around the county, state, country and world that promotes awareness and advocacy for individuals on the spectrum, but I mention them today because of their seemingly simple 2020 Autism Awareness theme “be kind”. “Be an influencer of kindness by leading by example and spreading positivity to your followers on social media. A poll on Autism Speaks social media pages showed that 90 percent of people on the spectrum and their loved ones said they experienced bullying or negativity.”
The first step is to visit the website: https://www.autismspeaks.org/sites/default/files/KindnessPledge.jpg and make a pledge to simply “be kind”. According to Autism Speaks “The goal of the #KindnessCounts challenge is to make our online and offline worlds kinder and more inclusive and to increase acceptance of autistic people and their families. Any acts of kindness, big or small, can make an impact in the lives of others.”
I know we are not quite into April but there is no better time than now to create an environment of kindness. As together we wait patiently for relief from our current medical climate, social media is a mechanism to spread the word. A million small acts of kindness to show support, inclusiveness and understanding of all of the people on the spectrum to let them know bullying and negativity are a thing of the past. I suggest that while so many of you are homeschooling your kids, having them share in taking this pledge will not only be an educational but morale experience. Join me before April 1st in making your kindness pledge.