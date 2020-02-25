Orem gets $1.5 million WaterSMART Grant from Bureau of Reclamation

Orem city leaders learned over the weekend the city has been awarded a $1.5 million WaterSMART grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The money will be used on Orem’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure program.
“We have been working extremely hard on getting it,” said Chris Tschirki, public works director. “It’s a great thing for Orem and without any matching (funds) needed. It is a great success.”
The Bureau of Reclamation selected 54 projects to share $40.99 million in WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants to help projects use water more efficiently and effectively in the western United States.
Orem’s money will go to the city’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure Program. The total cost of the program is about $7.3 million.
The city will install 18,691 AMI meters to replace existing manually read primarily residential water meters. An additional 1,451 existing meters will be retrofitted for AMI capability. When the installation process is complete, 23,000 meters will be installed.
The project is expected to result in annual water savings of 3,133 acre-feet through the availability of consumption data, improved lead detection and more accurate meter reading and billing, according to city spokesman Steven Downs.
“The WaterSMART Program is helping Reclamation address the West’s water challenges,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman in a press release. “Water and Energy Efficiency Grants provide water districts and communities the needed assistance to modernize their water delivery infrastructure and increase hydropower generation.”
The city is in an area that is highly susceptible to severe drought, projected population growth and increased water demands. The water conserved will remain in the Provo River, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
“These types of grants are not easy to come by,” Tschirki said.
Neal Winterton, water department manager, said they used a different method in applying for the grant this time around. Last year, they submitted just half of the water metering project and were going to do the other half this year, hoping to get two grants. That process backfired.
“The water savings was not impressive when submitting half at a time,” Winterton said. “Together it showed it was a worth project.”
The AMI project was projected to take over five years according to Winterton. The grant will help accelerate the project and the city could have the project complete in three years or less. About 20% of the meters have already been installed, the grant should take care of another 25% to be installed this year.
The meters will show real time data and customers will be able to check in daily if they want on their water consumption.
“Customers will be able to view their water use data the same way as smart home thermostat data on thier phone or smart devices,” Winterton said.
It took many people in multiple departments to get the application. The excitement over the grant is because $1.5 million was the maximum allowed for an award, according to Downs. Last year, the maximum was only $1 million.
Through WaterSMART, Reclamation works cooperatively with states, tribes and local entities as they plan for and implement actions to increase water supply reliability through investments to modernize existing infrastructure and attention to local water conflicts. Visit http://usbr.gov/watersmart to learn more.
Projects are located in California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The types of projects receiving funding include canal lining, advanced water metering, flow measurement and real-time monitoring of water deliveries and pressurized irrigation systems.