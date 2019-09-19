The Utah County Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute Orem’s Mayor Richard Brunst, after a two month investigation into the mayor’s potential misuse of his retirement fund and potential forgery on possible malfeasance.
On Thursday, the county attorney said it would not pursue a case unless there was reasonable belief that sufficient admissible evidence would obtain a guilty verdict before a jury.
“After a careful review of the evidence provided in this matter, we are respectfully declining prosecution of this case,” the release said.
A statement released on Aug. 1 by the Orem City Council said as early as 2017, Brunst reportedly altered dates, made unauthorized withdrawals from his retirement account and submitted multiple reimbursement requests for the same reimbursement. The city launched a full investigation.
“These irregularities were reported to the City Council. The City Council has reviewed the transactions and the attendant facts and is in the process of determining the appropriate course of action," the statement read.
The council determined it would have the Utah County Attorney's Office investigate for criminal intent.
Brunst said there was no criminal intent behind his actions, including the four document dates he admitted to changing.
"I'm happy to hear that the county attorney decided not to prosecute," Brunst said. "There was no intent to defraud. It was strictly my own personal account and it is not tied to the city in any way. There was a mistake on my part to which I have apologized."
The county attorney’s statement said Brunst had in part committed forgery by changing the date on documents signed by a human resource employee without that employee’s knowledge.
“That leaves the issues of whether the State can prove fraudulent intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” the release said. “While there is a reasonable inference that the mere fact that the dates were altered, allowing the mayor to obtain funds from his retirement fund in violation of city policy, is evidence of fraudulent intent, there is no direct evidence to show such fraudulent intent.”
The statement from the county attorney said these changes were made simply for convenience.
“The mayor provided that explanation both to investigators and in his apology letter to the city and nothing in the evidence provided refutes that assertion,” the press release said.
As early as Jan. 28, dates had been scratched out that needed to be confirmed for financial requests on two separate forms. Brunst confirmed he made the date alterations.
"The city policy which restricts withdrawals to twice a year is not mentioned in any of the transcripts," The Utah County Attorney's statement reads. "Further, although there are several withdrawals in violation of the Orem City policy, there is no proof that the mayor was aware of the restrictions. Such withdrawals are available to the mayor under federal law at his age.”
A letter from Brunst’s attorney indicates that he was not aware of the issue and was not provided a copy of the law until he requested a copy long after his initial actions.
“Regarding the request for any crimes of malfeasance, none of the mayor’s actions in obtaining his retirement funds relate to his position as mayor,” the statement said. “Even assuming that the statute allowed malfeasance prosecution for person actions, there is not sufficient evidence to show any intent to commit a crime, either personally or in his capacity as mayor, beyond a reasonable doubt.”