The Class F beer license allowing ancillary breweries passed by the Provo Municipal Council is causing a virtual brouhaha between brewpub supporters and sponsors of a referendum on the issue.
Former council members and residents seeking a referendum on the Class F beer license dealing with ancillary breweries or brewpubs in Provo have less than one month to gather more than 3,100 signatures for it to be on the November ballot.
Referendum sponsors’ concern
Kim Santiago, referendum sponsor and former councilwoman, is concerned residents aren’t getting all the information on certain aspects of having ancillary breweries in Provo.
In an email letter sent to “neighbors,” Santiago said, “We have several reasons for doing this but one reason that resonates with many is this; our sewer rates have, on average, increased 15% every year over the last 5 years and will increase the same amount for at least 3 more years just to take care of our current sewer infrastructure problems. 70% of the water in brewing is wasted and the waste is four times more potent/corrosive than residential waste.”
During Santiago’s time in office she and other former council members sponsoring the referendum voted in favor of a seven-year CIP plan to improve the wastewater treatment plant, which by Utah State regulations had to be brought up to higher specifications. The city is doing a pay-as-you-go remake of the plant.
That plan includes yearly increases in the utility fees to take care of those improvements.
However, Santiago is concerned that taxpayer money would be used if the ancillary breweries were to damage the treatment plant now and into the future.
“We (the citizens) are paying a lot of money and significant increases at this time when people are losing jobs,” Santiago said. “Who is going to absorb those costs?”
Santiago also cites other articles she has gathered from other cities and brewers talking about the significance the corrosive wastes can have on the wastewater system.
Santiago is concerned Provo is not prepared for future wear and tear on the infrastructure.
“How are they going to pre-treat their (brewpubs’) waste before it enters the system?” Santiago asks.
Provo city ready
Mark Ogren, manager of the treatment plant, says it starts at the federal level on down.
“The Federal Environmental Protection Agency has regulations 40 CFR Part 403.8 requiring all Public Owned Treatment Works to regulate and control commercial and industrial wastewater entering their treatment system,” Ogren said.
Ogren added, the Utah Division of Water Quality and Provo City have adopted and implemented this wastewater Pretreatment Program.
“Brewing alcohol requires yeast, hops, barley and sugar which is high in carbonaceous, organic material. This organic material increases the pollutant levels in their wastewater,” Ogren said. “The higher levels of pollutants requires additional treatment cost. Provo City Code, Chapter 10.03 & 10.04 addresses these types of wastewater discharges. A brewpub would be required to install a treatment system that reduces their wastewater pollutant levels to limits outlined in City Code.”
Ogren said they will be issued a Wastewater Contribution Permit, allowing Provo’s pretreatment coordinator to monitor, sample and inspect their facility, processes and discharge waters.
“To assure compliance, Provo’s staff will sample their process wastewater through a dedicated pipe excluding sanitary wastewater,” Ogren added. “The sample results will be analyzed by a certified lab for various suspected pollutants. If the pollutant levels exceed Provo’s local limits, then a surcharge fee will be applied.”
If pollutant levels are extremely high or they don’t comply, Provo has legal authority to discontinue providing wastewater service and/or invoke an administrative penalty of up to $1,000.00 per violation per day, civil penalty up to $10,000.00 per violation per day, and/or criminal penalties.
Ogren noted that other cities are using their state- and federal-approved pretreatment programs to control wastewater and sludge discharged from brewpubs.
“We don’t believe any special code is required for brewpubs,” Ogren said. “Our staff needs to be notified of their location, treatment system and approve business licenses.”
Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer, said the CIP plans for the treatment plant were developed before the city even knew that brewpubs might be considered. So while they were not specifically included in the plans, the impact in the overall waste flow is not anticipated to be significant.”
As far as residents having to foot the bill for any infrastructure issues, Parker said, “The impact from a brewery will not be paid for by the citizens of Provo as there are programs in place to make sure their waste streams are treated or are surcharged (billed separately) to make up that extra cost.”
Given the requirement that a brewpub, like any other user that creates wastewater that has contaminants beyond those generated in a typical household — like restaurants with grease traps or manufacturers, or companies dealing with oil — they would have to pretreat the wastewater before it even hit the sewer system. The anticipated density of brewpubs in the downtown or elsewhere would likely not create any damage to the wastewater treatment process or plant, according to Parker.
When it comes to the issues involved with the referendum, Santiago said she wants citizens going in with eyes wide open and knowing all the information.
Santiago appears hesitant when it comes to believing Provo is ready to handle the issues brewpubs will bring.
“I don’t want my taxpayer dollars to defend a law that can’t be fulfilled,” Santiago said.
Petition signatures due
According to Amanda Erchanbrack, city recorder, the referendum group needs to collect 3,157 valid signatures to be placed on November’s ballot.
They are required to collect 7.5% of the 42,097 registered voters’ signatures from throughout the city. Signatures cannot be centered in one area of the city.
The breakdown in the numbers needed from each voting district required by law is as follows:
- District 1: 821
- District 2: 387
- District 3: 627
- District 4: 813
- District 5: 509
During public hearings on the zoning and licensing issue, Santiago, a nurse, said she was concerned for many reasons about the approval of the ancillary breweries.
Santiago said that in every ordinance placed on the dais, there are the “wherefores” and “whereas” clauses. The last whereas clause says, “This will further the health, safety and welfare of the city of Provo.”
“Why can’t we just embrace the city we are,” Santiago added. “There is a lot of talk about diversity. I argue we are more diverse by being ourselves, and not like every other city in America.”