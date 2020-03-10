The state of Utah cancelled a jury trial scheduled for a Taylorsville man accused of starting the 2017 Brian Head fire Tuesday morning.
After an almost three-year proceeding, 63-year-old Robert Ray Lyman had only one remaining charge against him, a class B misdemeanor charge of burning during a closed fire season.
A class A misdemeanor reckless burn charge involving starting a fire that endangers the lives of animals was dismissed with prejudice on Feb. 25. Lyman pleaded not guilty to both charges in a Provo District court on June 17, 2019.
The fire in question destroyed 13 homes and created over $40 million in damage. The wildfire burned through 71,673 acres in Iron and Garfield counties and forced almost 2,000 people to evacuate the area for almost two weeks while fire crews battled the fire.
Lyman was allegedly burning weeds near his cabin when it sparked one of the largest wildfires in Utah history, according to court documents. Deiss said his client did not consciously disregard the risk and took precautions before he began.
Before raking tree debris into piles and lighting it on fire with a lighter and lighter fluid, Lyman allegedly sprayed water on the ground around his cabin, filled several gallon jugs with water and prepared a water hose.
According to court documents, Lyman realized the hose did not reach the burn pile and the jugs were too heavy to carry after the flames began to spread.
“He never intended to start a forest fire,” Deiss said during a previous court date. “He did take precautions, multiple precautions.”
Lyman was scheduled to appear before a Fourth District Judge Thursday and Friday for a two-day jury trial. Before it was scheduled to begin, the trial was dismissed following an agreed-upon settlement between prosecutors and the defense.
Lyman’s defense attorney, Andrew Deiss, filed a motion to dismiss the remaining charge on March 5. In his motion to dismiss, Deiss called underlying statute for the charges in this case were “constitutionally flawed” and “inconsistent, vague and ambiguous” after the State made several last-minute changes before previous trial dates.
“This case has taken an unusual path to trial,” Deiss argued further.
The charges against Lyman were originally filed in the Fifth District Court in Iron County in July 2017, where he faced reckless burning and failing to obtain a permit or notifying the fire department before a burn. Lyman pleaded not guilty to both charges.
In September 2018, the case was transferred to the Fourth District Court in Provo where a trial date was scheduled for almost a year later in June 2019.
Two weeks before the trial, the prosecution filed to amend the information it had previously submitted, adding new theories of liability for the reckless burn charge while dismissing the failure to notify fire authorities charge.
The trial dates were pushed back to the following December and again for fear that seating would be difficult so close to the holiday season.
The most recent trial days were scheduled for March 12-13, and on Feb. 24, the State filed another motion to amend information.
The amended information address two theories of criminal liability and dismissed the reckless burn charge. The remaining charge has yet to have been officially dismissed, although the two-day jury trial has been cancelled.