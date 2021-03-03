A bill that increases oversight at Utah’s youth residential treatment centers is headed to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk after the bill advanced through the Utah State Legislature on Tuesday evening.
Senate Bill 127, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, prohibits peer restraints, strip and body cavity searches, abuse, neglect, repeated physical exercises, requiring a child “to take an uncomfortable position” and “discipline or punishment that is intended to frighten or humiliate.”
The bill also increases on-site visitation requirements and requires facilities to implement suicide prevention programs and report the use of a restraint or seclusion “within one business day after the day on which the use of the restraint or seclusion occurs.” Additionally, it increases funding to the Utah Department of Human Services’ Office of Licensing.
The legislation is backed by celebrity Paris Hilton, who testified before a Senate committee in February about abuse she allegedly experienced in the 1990s as a teenager at Provo Canyon School, where she claims “children were restrained, hit, thrown into walls, strangled and sexually abused regularly.”
Provo Canyon School, which has said it cannot comment on operations before the school underwent new ownership in August 2000, supports S.B. 127, as does the Youth Providers Association in Springville and National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs.
Republican Pleasant Grove Rep. Brady Brammer, the bill’s co-sponsor, told his colleagues about his older brother who was “in and out of a lot of different drug and rehab centers” and care facilities.
“And there were some that were good, and there were some that, even though I was a kid, I kind of knew that it wasn’t great. And some of the things that happened weren’t so great,” Brammer said on Tuesday. “And as this bill has kind of made its way through, it’s brought to my mind a lot of those memories of things that were a little humiliating for my brother, things that I didn’t really want to see as a pretty young kid.”
Brammer called the bill “essential” and said it “adds some guardrails and some oversight that frankly has been lacking.”
Rep. Rex Shipp, R-Cedar City, moved to amend a line in the bill prohibiting staff from “inducing pain to obtain compliance” to instead state that staff may do so if “inducing pain is necessary to protect an individual’s health or safety.”
“Many times in these types of programs, you have some kids that are in there that are quite violent, and sometimes they can damage other participants in the program or even staff,” said Shipp, who noted that bending someone’s wrist “can create some pretty good pain to get the compliance.”
But Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, who spoke against the amendment, pointed out that “hyperextending joints” was the “very next item on the list that we forbid” in the bill.
“In this setting … it’s so easy to always say it was necessary for their own safety, and it was necessary for the safety of the other kids who were there,” Ward said. “Just go down the list, all of these things on the list have been done in this industry. And when they were done, they were done in the name of the safety of that child and the safety of the other folks there.”
Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, said she had “a hard time with adding the words that it’s OK to induce pain,” noting that one of her children was once in a treatment facility “and I would be very uncomfortable thinking that staff felt like it was OK to induce pain in any situation.”
Shipp’s amendment failed, as did an amendment by Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, to give facilities three business days to report use of seclusion.
The House passed the bill on a 70-2 vote on Tuesday while the Senate approved it unanimously on Feb. 16. House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, and Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, are the only lawmakers who voted against the bill.
In an interview on Wednesday, Robertson said he was concerned that the bill goes “too far” and takes away necessary “discipline” techniques at these facilities.
The bill, for example, prohibits staff from “depriving the child of a meal,” which Robertson compared to a parent telling their child they can’t have dinner until they finish their chores.
“It is not unusual for a parent, and I think this is a fine parenting practice, certainly not illegal, certainly not neglect or abuse, to say, 'Son, until your chores are done, you're not eating dinner.'
"So they've gone to extremes under which I don't know if there's any discipline left,” he continued. “These are people who need discipline, and loving, kind discipline does have aspects to it that are not fun and help teach. So I think they've gone too far. We've taken a pendulum that was swung maybe too far one way, of being too lax and it had some abuse in the past, and we've swung it to the opposite extreme where under this law, as passed, there will be no discipline.”
Gibson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Herald on Wednesday.
McKell celebrated the bill passing through the Legislature and said he has “received many heartbreaking emails and phone calls from individuals who have been hurt or abused in the past.”
“I’m grateful this legislation has given them a voice and will provide new oversight moving forward,” the Spanish Fork senator wrote on social media.
Hilton also celebrated the bill’s advancement, calling it a “HUGE accomplishment & step towards systemic change.”
“When I was at Provo Canyon School, so much of the abuse I endured would have been ILLEGAL under SB 127, a bill enacted into law last night that now finally protects youth in residential facilities,” Hilton wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.