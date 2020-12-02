The Utah County Sheriff's Office began an investigation at the beginning of November into a Halloween party that took place near the Knoll's area.
Videos of the event showed a DJ playing music to what looked like several thousand people with professional lighting and sound.
At the time, Utah County was a high COVID-19 transmission area, according to the state's guidelines.
The organizers of the event did not have a permit, Utah County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a November interview. However, organizers agreed to shut it down and attendees were cooperative.
As attendees were leaving, Cannon said there were at least two minor crashes, including one where “one car ended up on the top of the other. No injuries were reported from either of the crashes.
Deputies were made aware of the party after receiving reports of a young woman who had sustained injuries, including lacerations, after landing on her head "while being tossed above the crowd,” Cannon said. She was unconscious for a period of time.
A medical helicopter was initially called but later canceled as the woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
On Wednesday, a release from the Utah County Attorney's Office gave an update on the investigation in response to public and media interest.
"The investigation into the Knoll's Halloween Party is ongoing," the release read. "Neither this office, nor the Health Department, can comment on matters under investigation. This is an active investigation and includes multiple facets including working with federal agencies."
The investigation is anticipated to continue for "many weeks to determine if civil action and/or criminal charges are warranted."
In a previous statement, the Utah County Health Department criticized the event.