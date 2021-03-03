Last weekend my husband and I enjoyed dinner at one of our favorite barbecue restaurants. Our favorite part of dinner at this particular establishment, however, is the cornbread muffin. Perfectly crumbly with a sweet muffin top, these golden servings of cornbread are reserved for the end of my meal, serving as a simple, satisfying dessert every time.
Thinking about cornbread, I thought I’d pull together some other favorite recipes for quick breads either served as a loaf or as muffins. Sweet, savory and even seasonal, these quick breads are the perfect accompaniment to any meal, make for a great gift to welcome someone to the neighborhood, or even just enjoy on a cold weekend afternoon.
Here are a few of my favorite recipe ideas. For more, visit our Money-Saving Recipes Pinterest Board.
Savory breads
Along with cornbread — whether sweet or savory — that is great with hearty chili, chowders and soups, other savory quick breads including cheesy garlic bread, caramelized onion and spinach olive oil quick bread, French bread and even breadsticks can all be easily whipped up to serve with that bowl of hot stew.
Try this Rosemary Buttermilk Quick Bread. Combine 2 cups flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 2-3 teaspoons garlic powders and 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Whisk together and set aside. In a bowl, combine 1 cup buttermilk, 1/4 cup canola oil and 1 egg. Pour liquid into dry ingredients. Fold together until combined. Fold in 1 heaping tablespoon of fresh-shopped rosemary. Pour into prepped loaf pan and sprinkle with more rosemary. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Sweet breads
One of my perfected quick bread recipes is my banana nut bread — a favorite go-to for any party. Other great recipes for sweet quick breads include blueberry lemon, coconut lime, raspberry and even strawberry and banana. Drizzle a little icing atop these breads for an even sweeter taste. I’m looking forward to trying the Cherry Bread and Snickerdoodle Bread recipes, too.
Try this simple, delicious Sweet Bread recipe. Combine 2 cups sugar, 4 cups flour, 2 tablespoons baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. In a separate bowl, beat 2 large eggs, 2 cups milk and 2/3 cup vegetable oil. Gradually add dry mix to wet until just moist. Pour batter into 6 greased mini loaf pans. Sprinkle sugar on top of each loaf. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Seasonal sweet breads
While there are countless options for quick breads, it’s fun to pull inspiration from the seasons. Naturally, fall and winter are filled with pumpkin, apple and cinnamon flavors. As spring approaches, however, there are dozens of recipe ideas perfect for serving at St. Patrick’s Day, like Irish soda bread, or even Easter, like lemon blueberry bread.
Try Irish Soda Bread. Whisk together 3 cups flour, 1 cup cake flour, 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons each of baking powder, cream of tartar and salt. Cut in two tablespoons cold, unsalted butter. Add 1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk. Mix. Turn out onto floured surface and pat into a 6-inch round. Place dough onto lined baking sheet. Cut “X” into the top and bake at 400 degrees for 35-45 minutes.
— Jennifer Durrant