For several months, Orem city leaders have been trying to figure out where they are going to put a 10-million-gallon water tank.
Several locations, most not ideally suited for the project, have been discussed. It appeared just a few weeks ago that additional options had run dry and the only place the tank could go was at the Community Park in central Orem.
As far back as Feb. 22, the city met with residents in the neighborhood to discuss the proposed tank that would be submerged below ground in the park.
This was not the first time this topic had been on the table.
Discussion surrounding the need for the multi-million dollar project started approximately 15 years ago. Now, by law, there must be a new tank to give Orem the water storage necessary for any water emergency.
According to city professionals, the tank should be located as close as possible to 400 South — between 400 and 600 West — for best use and cost effectiveness.
A portion of Community Park has been identified by city officials as the least expensive location since it is already owned by the city. It is close to 400 South where the water is gravity fed westward.
The park property is not the most desired property. That property is at 400 South and 400 West on the southwest corner and is owned by the Farley family.
In the past few years, city officials have approached the Farleys, as recently as the beginning of this year, and have received a no answer on purchasing property.
Now, with the water tank appearing to be certain at the park, neighbors approached the Farleys, and it appears the city is giving it another try.
“The city has reached out,” Water Division Manager Neal Winterton said. “We have begun opening dialogue, and an appraisal on the property has been requested.”
That was in February.
After another round of discussion, the property was offered at a price far beyond appraisal and what the city would consider.
The Farley property is just over 5 acres, and the city would only need a portion of that, leaving the existing home and land for the Farley family.
The current orchard, which exists on about 3.5 acres of their property, would be purchased if the city decided to go that direction.
Again the negotiation tables have turned.
After a couple of months, and it appears some negotiation or soul searching, the Farley property price has been dropped closer to the appraised price and enough so the city is again considering it.
“The city is looking to act quickly,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager. “This is an 18-month project and it is better to do a lot of the construction during the summer when school is out.”
Orem Elementary School is right next to the park and the potential construction site.
If the Farley property purchase goes through, the construction area will be further away from the school and children would be more protected from the construction process.
If the water tank is located on the Farley corner it also will cost less because the tank will be circular and not a rectangle which can be more costly.
The tank would be submerged 20 feet below the surface. It is not determined yet what would go on top of the tank but suggestions have including a small pocket park. The well pump house also will be located there.
It is now time to hurry up and wait until the council knows if the Farley negotiations meet with approval and the work can begin -- or if plans need to revert to the park option.