Charges were filed against a Provo man who reportedly sexually abused a teenager while camping along a parade route in Provo.
John Owen Larson, 64, was charged in 4th District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to court documents, Larson and the girl were camping along the Fourth of July parade route in Provo on July 3 when he reportedly inappropriately touched the girl sometime during the night.
The Provo Police Department conducted the incident investigation and prosecutors filed criminal charges on Friday.
Larson is not currently in custody. If convicted, imprisonment is mandatory and a presumptive sentence for the offense is 15 years to life.