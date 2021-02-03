Cirque Lodge founder Richard Losee, who hoped to build a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls, has dropped a lawsuit against the county that he filed over a conservation easement approved by the county in December 2020.
The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 6 in Utah’s 4th District Court after the Utah County Commission unanimously approved a conservation easement for the falls between Utah County and Utah Open Lands, preventing future private development.
Bruce Baird, Losee’s attorney, argued in the lawsuit that the county commission “attempted (to) assert that the Bridal Veil Falls Property is a ‘surplus property’ in an apparent effort to avoid statutory disposition requirement” and that Utah County Code “specifies that surplus property is only real property with a value of less than $1,500.00.”
Court records show that Losee dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice on Jan. 26.
On Wednesday, during the public comment portion of the Utah County Commission meeting, Baird said Losee decided to drop the lawsuit and intended to support an effort by the Utah State Legislature to make Bridal Veil Falls a state monument.
“(Losee) strongly supports the potential monument proposal now being considered by the legislature,” Baird told the commission. “He believes that that would be a good idea for Bridal Veil Falls. It would help Bridal Veil Falls, it would help the public. He is a strong supporter of that.”
The attorney added that Losee still believed that the process followed by the county in passing the conservation easement was “incorrect,” including that officials “didn’t give appropriate notice, didn’t consider appropriate value (and) didn’t recognize the source of the funds being from a limited restricted account.”
Additionally, he said Losee believed his proposal to build a tram and drug facility had been misrepresented and “portrayed as somebody trying to close off the falls from the public.”
“It absolutely couldn’t be farther from the truth,” said Baird. “In fact, Mr. Losee’s proposal to build the tram would have opened the falls for viewing from more members of the public.”
In January, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem filed a bill titled “Bridal Veil Falls State Monument Designation.” As of Wednesday, the bill, which has yet to be numbered, had been re-named “Concurrent Resolution Regarding Bridal Veils.”
In an interview Wednesday, Stratton said he revised the bill following “some discussion of whether we need to raise the effort and make it a state park, as well.”
“But at minimum a state monument, (and) potentially a state park,” the Orem representative said.
Stratton said a state park designation would not mean “there would be a fee associated with it,” but noted that it would expand the state’s investment needs.
Stratton said he expected the bill to be made public on Thursday and considered by a legislative committee sometime next week.