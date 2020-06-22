The Utah Lake Commission announced Monday the beginning of pilot-testing of algae treatments at two different marinas at Utah Lake, a popular waterbody that has been infested by harmful algal blooms (HABs) in recent years.
“Lindon Marina and Lincoln Beach marina will both undergo treatments this summer,” the Utah Lake Commission said in a press release. “Both locations will be accessible for recreation use and the difference in water quality will be noticeable.”
Algal treatments began this week at Lincoln Beach, a public marina on the southeast of the lake in Spanish Fork and a popular spot for boating, fishing, camping and birding.
“An airboat is used to distribute the treatment evenly across the surface of the marina,” the press release said. “A safety barrier will be temporarily installed at the mouth of the marina to reduce the exchange of water with the lake, but boating access will still be fully open.”
The beginning of marina algae treatments comes a week after the Utah County Health Department announced it would be pausing toxic algal bloom monitoring at the lake and urged residents to use caution while recreating.
“Due to state budget uncertainty, the (Utah) Division of Water Quality and Utah County Health Department are not able to sample, or provide updates for Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) on Utah Lake until at least July 1,” the county health department announced on June 15.
Eric Ellis, executive director of the Utah Lake Commission, said in the press release that the pilot-test treatments were being used for two reasons, including “to implement some short term solutions while the long term ideas are being researched as a part of the Utah Lake Water Quality Study.”
“Second, most algae treatments have been done on a scale much smaller than Utah Lake,” continued Ellis. “We want to see how it works here.”
Lindon Marina, which is located on the northeast side of the lake in Vineyard, will be treated “using a different technology similar to Lincoln Beach,” according to the press release.
“We are excited to have a treatment tested at our marina,” Lindon Marina operator Ron Madson said in the press release. “With all of the swimming, kayaking and other activities that take place in our harbor, it is the perfect place to try out this technology.”
The marina algae treatments will be funded through appropriations made by the Utah State Legislature in 2019 as part of the ongoing study of water quality at Utah Lake.
“The goal of the Utah Lake Water Quality Study (ULWQS) is to develop nitrogen and phosphorus criteria that are protective of the lake’s designated beneficial uses,” according to the Utah Division of Water Quality website.
The Utah County Health Department removed its warning advisory for Utah Lake in November after test results from three different locations showed toxic algal blooms were below the threshold that is safe for humans to be exposed to.
“Algae has really hurt visitation in the past and we look forward to an algae-free summer,” said Madson.
Signs posted around Utah Lake warn visitors about the dangers of harmful algal blooms and caution avoidance of water that “looks like spilled paint or antifreeze; has surface scums, mats or films; is discolored or has streaks; (or) has green globs below the surface.”
Visit http://utahlakecommission.org to learn more about the pilot-testing of algae treatments. To see up-to-date satellite imagery of Utah Lake, visit, http://wqdatalive.com/public/669.