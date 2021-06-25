Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson received an award this week for his public service and support for “the benefits of public power.”
Leifson, who is vice chair of the Utah Municipal Power Agency, which provides power for Spanish Fork and five other cities in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties, received the Spence Vanderlinden Public Official Award from the American Public Power Association during its national conference in Orlando.
The award “recognizes elected or appointed local officials who have contributed to the goals of the American Public Power Association,” according to a press release from Spanish Fork.
The APPA website states that its purpose is to “partner with members to promote public power, helping community-owned utilities deliver superior services through joint advocacy, education, and collaboration.”
Leifson has been an active APPA member since 2007 and serves on the APPA Policy Makers Committee, the city said in the press release. As a committee member, he has “attended mid-year visits to Washington in support of the public power agenda.”
“Mayor Leifson has demonstrated a long-term commitment to public service, and public service is the foundation of public power,” Layne Burningham, president and CEO of UMPA, said in a written statement. “He has supported the benefits of public power, including reliability and local control, not only in Spanish Fork but at the State and Federal levels.”
Burningham added that the Spanish Fork mayor “has long realized and protected the value of Spanish Fork’s electric utility to the citizen-consumers it serves.”
“He is most deserving of this National award for his determined efforts,” he said.
According to the city, the Spanish Fork mayor “has frequently met with state legislative leaders to protect the interests of public power and local control.”
“For the past 13 years, Mayor Leifson has attended APPA’s National Conference and participated in the Public Power Day of Giving,” the city said. “Over the years, he has carried the public power message and demonstrated a strong commitment to public power.”
Leifson, whose term ends in January 2022, did not file to run for reelection this year.