Two Utah County cities broke a record for the lowest average recorded temperature last month.
Alpine had an average monthly temperature of 44.9 degrees in October and Lehi had an average monthly temperature of 42.2 degrees, according to information from the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City.
The two cities joined a total of 30 areas statewide that hit a record low average temperature last month. Some of the weather stations have been reporting temperatures since the 1800s.
Trick or treaters braved frigid temperatures Thursday evening, facing warnings to bundle up in order to prevent hypothermia. Provo had a low recorded temperature of 15 degrees from about 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday at the Provo Municipal Airport. Temperatures were between 37 degrees at 5 p.m. and 27 degrees at 9 p.m.
The cold weather has ushered in road closures in the Spanish Fork Ranger District, as well. In Hobble Creek and Diamond Fork canyons, Pole Heaven Road to Squaw Peak Road is closed, Hobble Creek Canyon Road is closed past Balsam Campground, Diamond Fork Road at Springville Crossing is closed, Sheep Creek Road at Unicorn Ridge is closed and Indian Creek Road at Unicorn Ridge is closed. Green Swales, Halls Fork, West Portal, Wanrhodes and Little Diamond are also closed.
On the Mount Nebo Scenic Byway, also known as the Nebo Loop, the roadway is closed at the forest boundary on the north and at Devil’s Kitchen on the south. Santaquin Canyon is closed above Trumbolt Campground.
The next gate closures are scheduled for Nov. 30.